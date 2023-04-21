In the early hours of Sept. 13, Officer Jeana Andrews approached cell #214 in the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, “to move inmate Thompson ... for psych evaluation ... I noticed inmate Thompson on the floor, slumped over. His head was in the toilet. I called his name, and I noticed he was not breathing, and he was not moving.”

Thus began Inmate Incident #JA22-3205, describing in cold bureaucratic language the grisly death of 35-year-old Lashawn Panell Thompson, a Black man suffering from mental illness. He had been jailed for three months without charge, in “pretrial detention,” because he couldn’t afford bail.