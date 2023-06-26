The indictment of Donald J. Trump is a matter of national security, not just American politics. To read the many charges against Trump is to be reminded that there are real secrets of state—maybe only five percent of all classified material, as Dan Ellsberg liked to say, but still documents that, in the wrong hands, can result in foreign policy disasters, loss of life, and threats to US military and civilian personnel on duty.

Presidents have access to current and prospective military operations; to the nuclear weapons codes; to ongoing spy operations; to intelligence assessments about foreign governments and their leaders; and to the latest weapons research.