Though he gave credit to another social scientist who expressed the concept, it was Alfred Korzybski who, in 1931, coined the expression, “The map is not the territory.” In other words, an idealized model of anything is not the thing.

Those of us who promote peace and nonviolent conflict transformation face this constantly, especially those of us who are scholar/practitioners. We teach, we train, we bring our method into the streets and the streets sometimes defeat our methods. On our local peace team we see this and call ourselves “a learning community,” and always offer the disclaimer, “There is no such thing as a guaranteed method of conflict management, whether violent or nonviolent, there is only a best bet based on experience and research.”

Dr. Tom H. Hastings is Coördinator of Conflict Resolution BA/BS degree programs and certificates at Portland State University, PeaceVoice Senior Editor, and on occasion an expert witness for the defense of civil resisters in court.