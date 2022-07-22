Without a doubt, the climate-obsessed green movement is the most stupidly self-destructive force in the world today, leaving a trail of irrationality and folly wherever it goes.

Consider its recent record of destroying the country of Sri Lanka, making Western Europe needlessly vulnerable to Vladimir Putin’s energy blackmail and stoking higher energy prices in the U.S. that have contributed to the fastest decline in real wages in 40 years.

