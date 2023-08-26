When Penn State commenced play in the Big Ten in 1993, it was the first year I joined the media proletariat in covering the team’s gridiron exploits. They finished 6-2 in conference play while their nonconference games were against Maryland, Rutgers, and USC all of whom will be Big Ten members by next season.

Not only will USC be joining the Big Ten next year but so will their neighbor UCLA, who like many other Californians needs an escape. Both schools were founding members of the 108-year-old Pac-12, which prided itself as the “Conference of Champions” that is now down to four schools and facing extinction: Stanford, Cal, Oregon State, and Washington State. Their dilemma would make a great word problem given the left coast’s new math standards. In an effort to make the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys are considering joining what’s left of the conference.