If humanity is to survive in the face of climate change, nuclear proliferation, and international political conflict, our best option is to adopt the mindset with which world leaders approached the enormous task of ensuring global peace following the horrors of World War II.

To date, most of our “leaders” have been far more likely to do what young Greta Thunberg has labeled, “Blah, blah, blah.” Pressure from all of us has never been more needed.