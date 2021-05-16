I voted!
Two weeks ago, on a Saturday afternoon, I sat comfortably at my kitchen table, mug of coffee in hand, and carefully filled in my ballot.
This coming Tuesday is primary Election Day here in Pa.
Normally, right after breakfast, on Election Day, I – along with my spouse – head to the polls. It’s a biannual ritual that we have exercised for decades.
Even though this is the third time we have stayed home, it still feels as though we’re missing an essential part of our spring and fall duties.
Last year, we voted in both the primary and the general elections by mail.
While voting by mail is easy, I worry.
Did I fill everything out correctly or did I inadvertently skip some crucial step?
Did I get our ballots in the mail early enough for them to arrive at the Adams County Courthouse by 8 p.m. at the end of Election Day?
Our U.S. Postal system has a long history of accurate and record time deliveries, but lately, it has suffered some setbacks.
Still, once a new Postmaster General is appointed, the Postal system will likely return to normal. Hopefully, that will be the case, because I am certain that voting by mail will become standard. Although, watching some states, such as Arizona, where ballots are being recounted by an inexperienced company – Cyber Ninjas – I do worry. What if Pennsylvania’s votes are audited by some novice organization? Could mail-in ballots be tossed just because they are mail-in ballots and are therefore automatically considered fake?
Granted, I tend to fret. However, our nation has a dark history in terms of ensuring all eligible citizens retain their inalienable right to vote.
On Feb. 3, 1870, almost five years after the Civil War ended, “Iowa approved the 15th Amendment to the Constitution to finally secure its ratification with a three-quarters majority of the states. The amendment did two things: It guaranteed ‘The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude’ and gave Congress the power to ‘enforce this article by appropriate legislation.’” — National Constitution Center, Feb. 3.
At long last! Blacks, who were no longer enslaved, explicitly, had the right to vote. Well, at least Black men did.
Unfortunately, exercising that right was seldom easy. It took nearly 100 years before the right to vote was actually guaranteed.
Finally, on July 9, 1965, “... the Voting Rights Act of 1965, signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson, aimed to overcome legal barriers at the state and local levels that prevented African Americans from exercising their right to vote as guaranteed under the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Voting Rights Act is considered one of the most far-reaching pieces of civil rights legislation in U.S. history.” – History website, Jan. 26.
Congress reviewed the VRA in 1970 and again in 1975. Still seeing a need to keep the protections in place, Congress renewed the act each time. Then, after a review in 1982, Congress extended the act for 25 years.
For decades, the VRA (Voting Rights Act) protected minority voters’ rights.
That ended in the last decade with the Shelby County v. Holder case!
“In June 2013, in a huge blow to democracy, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the coverage formula used for Section 5 of the VRA, which required jurisdictions with significant histories of voter discrimination to ‘pre-clear’ any new voting practices or procedures, i.e., get federal approval from the Department of Justice, and show that they do not have a discriminatory purpose or effect.” – ACLU, March, 2021.
“The premise of Shelby County (v Holder) was that it was unfair to single out the particular jurisdictions that were previously subject to preclearance because those jurisdictions no longer engaged in the kind of “‘pervasive,’ ‘flagrant,’ ‘widespread,’ and ‘rampant’ discrimination’ that characterized the Jim Crow era. As (John) Roberts wrote for the Court in Shelby County, “there is no denying ... that the conditions that originally justified [preclearance] no longer characterize voting in the covered jurisdictions.” – Vox, May 8.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s famous dissent, pointedly made the case that “...the fully operational Voting Rights Act was one of the primary reasons Jim Crow voter suppression waned in the latter part of the 20th century. ‘Throwing out preclearance when it has worked and is continuing to work to stop discriminatory changes,’ Ginsburg clapped back at Roberts, ‘is like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet.’” – Vox, May 8
Granted, it does seem inequitable that the amendment was applied only to specific states. The VRA did target those states with a history of enacting voter suppression rules. Still, wouldn’t it be better to simply apply the requirement of preclearance to all states instead of abolishing the VRA?
(Actually, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, W.Va., recently suggested that preclearance apply to all 50 states.)
According to an April 1 report by the Brenner Center for Justice, states that have introduced the largest number of restrictive bills include Texas (49 bills), Georgia (25 bills), and Arizona (23 bills).
In addition, Texas and Arizona are actively moving voter bills through their statehouses. In April, Georgia enacted an omnibus voter suppression bill.
Many of these “... bills seek to undermine the power of local officials. After county election officials conducted elections during a pandemic and stood up to pressure to manipulate the results, state lawmakers are now seeking new criminal penalties to target these officials.” – Brenner Center, April 1.
State legislatures give a rationale for all of the restructuring of election rules. Voter fraud is rampant!
“Proponents of such laws, which require voters to show a photo ID before they can cast a ballot, typically claim that they are necessary to prevent anyone from impersonating a voter at the polls. But this kind of voter fraud is so rare that it barely exists. – Vox, May 8.
What appears to be rampant is legislative suppression of voters’ rights.
Our nation has, for decades, struggled to get eligible voters out to the polls. It strains the imagination to even consider that bunches of our citizens are now voting repeatedly, illegally!
The Senate, which is currently reworking the bill, needs to pass the “For The People Act” aka “The John Lewis Voting Rights Act.”
The bill – as it was created by the House – needs very little revision.
We jeopardize our democracy, if we cannot secure voting rights for all of our citizens. After all, our nation’s form of government is supposedly “... of the people, by the people and for the people.”
The best way to guarantee voting rights for all eligible voters – and thus ensure the government is genuinely the people’s government – is to enact laws to support the democratic process!
For, ”Laws become protocol in the culture and thus, eventually, impact our behavior and our habits.” – S. Nevada, May, 9, 2021.
The For the People Act that was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives:
- “Creates new national automatic voter registration that asks voters to opt out rather than opt in, ensuring more people will be signed up to vote. Requires chief state election officials to automatically register eligible unregistered citizens.
- “Requires each state to put online options for voter registration, correction, cancellation, or designating party affiliation.
- “Requires at least 15 consecutive days of early voting for federal elections; early voting sites would be open for at least 10 hours per day. The bill also prohibits states from restricting a person’s ability to vote by mail, and requires states to prepay postage on return envelopes for mail-in voting.
- “Establish independent redistricting commissions in states as a way to draw new congressional districts and end partisan gerrymandering in federal elections.
- “Prohibits voter roll purging and bans the use of non-forwardable mail being used as a way to remove voters from rolls.
- “Restores voting rights to people convicted of felonies who have completed their sentences; however, the bill doesn’t restore rights to felons currently.”
Two of H.B.-1’s most critical finance reforms:
- “Establishes public financing of campaigns, powered by small donations.
- “Supports a constitutional amendment to end Citizens United.”
– Vox, March 3.
Essentially the act makes voting easier! Don’t we want all eligible voters to uphold their duty to vote?
