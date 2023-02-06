Feb. 1 marked a beginning and an end. It’s the first day of Black History Month, the national celebration honoring the hard-won achievements of African Americans over the painful arc of the more than 400 years since the first ship of enslaved Africans arrived in 1619.

Feb. 1 was also the day of the funeral for Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old African American father who died on Jan. 10 after being brutally beaten by five Memphis Police officers three days earlier. As Tyre was laid to rest, a firestorm was erupting over how Black history is taught, with at least one state’s rejection of a proposed AP African American History curriculum.