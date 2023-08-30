On Friday, the United Auto Workers said over 97% of their 150,000 members who work for Detroit Three automakers gave union leaders their approval to call a strike if they cannot reach a tentative contract by a Sept. 14 deadline.

“Our goal is not to strike; our goal is to bargain a good contract for our members. But we prepare for a strike so that we’re ready no matter what happens,” UAW President Shawn Fain told members on a broadcast that ran live from the UAW Local 862 near Ford Motor’s assembly plant in Kentucky.

