The Federal Reserve has created a financial Frankenstein by printing money nonstop that has led to unchecked inflation. Too often the political answer to any problem is more spending and to make it appear “free.”
The proof can be found in the nation’s $30 trillion debt and widespread inflation that in March witnessed an increase of 8.5% in consumer prices – a record four-decade high. Increasing prices says a recession is looming. The era of “free” money via stimulus checks and guaranteed bailouts must go the way of the rotary telephone – easier said than done.
Enter the free COVID tests that are anything but. If Build Back Better’s trillion-dollar albatross would not cost a dime, why should COVID testing cost anything? Politicians wanted the tests free which means insurers will have no choice but to pick up the tab. These are the same politicos who constantly rail against the high costs of healthcare insurance premiums.
Provided you are not convinced, you are likely the commodity. Having insurance does not make it free. For proof, check your next bill, supplemental insurance, or Medicare increase.
Politicians cannot keep their hands out of the cookie jar. After all, free stuff and political stagecraft generates votes that, in turn, benefits every incumbents’ goal to get reelected.
The law of unintended consequences results when government makes decisions with little forethought by those intoxicated with power. The government is quite generous with other peoples’ money.
Given results are not 100% accurate, the continued testing of the mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic is accomplishing what? Given the Biden administration’s ineptitude, access to early and effective therapeutics was outright dismissed.
Someone could test negative in the morning and by the afternoon have contracted COVID rendering the test results meaningless. Moreover, why are some states testing children who have a minimal risk for infection. Those required to test weekly and are asymptomatic benefits no one except the test providers, insurance plans, the bureaucracies and politicians who thrive in keeping fear alive.
Fear works and gives the government permission to throw trillions of dollars against the wall and see what sticks. We have spent more money battling COVID (an estimated $5 trillion) then we spent fighting World War II. I have yet to witness a test that isn’t made in China. Do you trust a medical test made by the communist Chinese?
We cannot test our way out of COVID.
With insurance paying for these tests, the price can easily be inflated and then passed along to individual policyholders through reduced benefits and higher premiums. Shifting the costs to others does not make the costs any less or disappear, any more than Medicare price controls regulate expenditures – the insured will always pay the difference.
What is the real cost for all those free vaccines, boosters, masks, gloves, and stimulus checks? With health costs rising, policyholders will look elsewhere, which would open the door for a universal, one-payer, national system like, Obamacare.
What were the benefits and costs of COVID restrictions?
A white paper by The National Bureau of Economic Research, underscored how states in the Rocky Mountain time zone and throughout the Midwest with relatively few restrictions fared the best. At the bottom of the rung were Hawaii, New Jersey, Connecticut, New York and Illinois who had the most uncompromising restrictions. The paper concludes, “there is no apparent relationship between reduced economic activity during the pandemic and our composite mortality measure.” COVID is easily transmissible and often asymptomatic and spread regardless of restrictions.
Regarding school closures and restrictions, “have had a devastating effect on learning,” according to the Brookings Institution, while death rates were nearly zero, but rates of mental illness and suicide threats increased.
Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed: “I don’t think we’re ever going to be able to determine what the right balance is” between costs and benefits. What Fauci won’t admit is how future generations will pay the absorbent price for the COVID money grab.
Missed by many is that provided Uncle Sam becomes the upfront payer, you will possess no control over the healthcare services you receive.
If you think healthcare is expensive now just wait until it is free.
What could possibly go wrong?
