PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — When Drew Maggi stepped into the batter’s box in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter, fans at PNC Park knew they were about to witness something extraordinary. Maggi, a 33-year-old infielder who had played over 1,100 games for over 13 seasons in the minor leagues, was about to take his first pitch in the Majors Wednesday evening.

The crowd and his fellow players rewarded him with an emotional standing ovation. The sight of his parents, who were there to witness their son’s big moment, brought plenty of tears to the eyes of a fan base that has been looking for something inspirational for a very long time.