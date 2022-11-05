During a debate with Jimmy Carter in 1980, Ronald Reagan famously asked, “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” Which is a sensible and basic question that’s been asked in political races ever since — and next week’s midterm elections are no different.

As Americans head to the polls on Tuesday, one ought to consider if you, your family or your business is better off today under Democrat control of one’s state and one-party rule in Washington, or not. Unless you like paying significantly higher prices for essential items like food, gas, rent, heating bills and just about everything else, I suspect the answer is no.

Adriana Cohen is a nationally syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate. To find out more about Adriana Cohen and read her past columns, please visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.