For a brief respite on a Monday evening early in the new year, an NFL play took center stage from sea to shining sea. After making a routine tackle, second-year player, 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, suffered cardiac arrest needing immediate CPR.

First thoughts were what Dr. Peter McCullough, a renowned cardiologist, wrote about how many cardiac arrest cases are the result of vaccine-induced myocarditis. “A million young Americans could have sustained heart damage from the COVID-19 vaccinations. Some will be at risk for cardiac arrest and future heart failure with the highest risk group being males aged 18-24.”