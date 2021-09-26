The military strike was characterized by some of our leaders as “righteous,” even as word of some civilian casualties was reported.
Eventually, it was discovered that the over-the-horizon drone strike actually killed 10 innocent civilians. Seven of those killed were young children. Alas, I cannot imagine how bereft I would be if that had been my family. Beyond the grief of losing three adults, losing seven of our 10 grandchildren would be devastating. Really, losing one would be devastating; losing more would be horrific.
On Sept. 17, U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon that, “A drone strike in Kabul last month killed as many as 10 civilians, including seven children, Then, he apologized “...for what (the military) called a ‘tragic mistake.’”
Gen. McKenzie added that he wished to share his “profound condolences to the family and friends of those who were killed.”
(I automatically assumed that the children were all related, although that was not clarified.)
The Pentagon explained that the tragedy was the outgrowth of trying to prevent more bombing attacks on Kabul.
Cited as the U.S. Military’s concern “...the Aug. 29 strike targeted (what was thought to be) an Islamic State suicide bomber who posed an imminent threat to U.S.-led troops at the (Kabul) airport as they completed the last stages of their withdrawal from Afghanistan.” -Reuters Sept. 17.
OK, so the U.S. Military was taking precautionary steps to preclude more incidents like the one in which an ISIS-Khorasan suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. soldiers and 169 Afghan civilians, on Aug. 26.
I can understand the reasoning behind the preventative attack. I can even understand that the info was bad – bad intel is a hazard and it happens – in war likely more than normal. Yet, even understanding all of that, I am adamantly certain that I would desire revenge. Sorry, but just saying how “sorry” you are that your nation killed my family members, my loved ones, would not suffice. No, I would want revenge – extreme revenge. Whatever that would be.
Wouldn’t you?
“We now know that there was no connection between Mr. (Zemerai) Ahmadi and ISIS-Khorasan, that his activities on that day were completely harmless and not at all related to the imminent threat we believed we faced,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.
“We apologize, and we will endeavor to learn from this horrible mistake.”
Does our military think its response about making an effort to learn from these mistakes, assuages the angst?
It only adds to the pain. Actually, it increases the sense that the United States really does not get the Afghan civilians’ losses.
Beyond being an innocent victim, Zemerai Ahmadi had worked for a non-profit called Nutrition and Education International.
The victim’s younger brother, Emal Ahmadi, “...expressed relief for the U.S. apology and recognition that his family were innocent victims.” -Reuters, Sept. 17.
Although Emal was relieved to have his family’s good name cleared, he expressed his grief saying that it won’t bring back members of his family that he lost which included his 3-year-old daughter.
Naturally, Emal wants punishment for the individual who was responsible for making the call to strike his older brother’s car.
Who in Emal’s situation wouldn’t want the individual who initiated that drone launch punished?
It seems right! Yet, punishing the commander who approved the drone strike would not really punish the person who caused the tragedy.
The commander made that final call based on conclusions derived from evaluating the information that was available.
That is a task beyond my capabilities. I cannot imagine trying to correlate information, determine what level of danger the situation I was assessing might generate, then having to reach a final conclusion.
What a dilemma!
Should I just keep a cautious eye on the suspected terrorist?
Should I okay the drone strike thus eliminating any potential danger?
If my choice was wrong I might – like the U.S. drone strike on Emal’s family – kill innocent civilians – yes, including children. However, if I chose not to strike and the individuals under surveillance were actually enemies or terrorists, what a potential calamity!
My failure to strike could result in the deaths of many innocent civilians. I would have failed to protect both our military and our allies, but more importantly innocent civilians, yes, including children. I would have failed to fulfill my responsibilities!
Wouldn’t you hate to be faced with that dilemma?
Talk about being damned if you do and damned if you don’t!
Also, it is likely that an over-the-horizon war (war fought from a far distance) will present more challenges in terms of gathering accurate information. Although, information gathered from wars on location has not always been accurate.
The culprit for collateral damage – deaths of innocent civilians – is war.
All the collateral losses in Afghanistan were begun when we invaded that country.
We fool ourselves, if we think we fought in that nation for two decades without killing innocents.
In reality, we should not have invaded Afghanistan. Once the target of our pursuit – Bin Laden, the supposed mastermind behind 9-11 – slipped over the border to Pakistan, we should have left Afghanistan. However, we were too focused on revenge!
Until we – finally, once and for all – end war, we will inflict and we will suffer the death of those who are innocent.
My West Virginia coal-miner father was a pacifist. Although, he did try his level best to enlist in the U.S. Army when our nation entered World War II.
He always said that while he would not carry a weapon; instead, he would serve in the medical division. (The Army didn’t take him – flat feet or some such issue. Plus, he suffered from hernias and he might have been just a tad under draft age.) Also, he was the youngest son in a large family and while his brothers served abroad, he stayed at home and earned enough to keep food on the table for his mom and sisters.)
I have always admired his philosophy of non-violence. Still, I have never been able to believe that the human species will ever give up war. Although, wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could make more progress toward resolving conflicts via diplomacy!
