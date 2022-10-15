Military recruiting from the enlisted ranks to the service academies are down and so is retention. Such problems are a self-inflicted wound that need not be. Moreover, an annual poll by the Reagan Institute revealed 45% of Americans have a “great deal” of confidence in the armed forces – down 25% in just three years.

Hurricane Ian’s ravage through Florida and the courageous efforts of Coast Guard rescue swimmer Zach Loesch for saving lives prompted President Biden to personally thank him. However, the heroic Loesch is among 2,632 that will soon be booted from the military compliments of Biden’s COVID jab mandate. Loesch’s religious exemption was denied and so was his appeal. “If I had asked any of the people I saved yesterday if they wanted to come with me even though I am unvaccinated, every single one of them would have said ‘yes,’” Loesch told Breitbart News.