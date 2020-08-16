Summer is too short. In reality, I count summer — not meteorologically, but — from the last day of school until the day just before school starts. Actually, fall is my favorite season, yet by mid-August, when I anticipate fall, a sense of wistfulness engulfs me. Some years, the nightly hum of the cicadas, from July through August, sets the stage and awakens nostalgic reminiscences. (Note: I’ve not heard the cicadas this summer, except in memory. Of course, I am nearly deaf.)
I survey trees searching for crimson, amber, and golden leaves. I anticipate the chill that occasionally wafts through the sweltering air. Summer’s end, at least for most of my adult life, has meant either my children or, now, my grandkids are back in school. OK, the first couple of days after the youngsters return to school can seem like a welcome reprieve, but overall, school days feel restrictive. To think, I was once a primary school teacher.
This year, since the school buildings that housed my grandkids closed their doors, mid-March, I assumed that the days this summer would feel long and leisurely. There would be ample time to goof off with grandkids, and still do stuff — and go places. That was before quarantine became a reality. How foolish that line of thought was! Also, that was before I was aware of Zoom with its abilities to provide online classes. Definitely, the online world helped us all deal with this shutdown, but making use of its capabilities required time, effort and energy.
It also required tech skills that eluded me. Having been a teacher, a lifetime ago — at Conewago Township Elementary — I, mistakenly, thought that during this state of emergency, I could lend a helping hand. Right, so much for my skills. Oh, learning did take place, but I was the pupil and my grandkids — ages 6, 8 and 13 — were the instructors. Regrettably, I was not a very apt student. So much for easing their parents’ burden.
So much for a long, lazy summer!
Now, school starts a week from this coming Wednesday. I am torn!
Yes, I really want my grandkids to physically return to school. They actually need to go, should go, but I cannot totally commit to in-person classes.
I fret that we do not yet know enough about this virus and its impact on children. Now, there is doubt that children are as immune to COVID-19 as first thought.
Plus, this invisible enemy may develop the ability to morph — within weeks or even overnight — into a more vicious aggressor. It is already lethal enough.
Granted, back at the end of January and in February — even into March — I was a naysayer. “Eh, it’s a souped up flu. Nothing more! Geez folks, if you tested for flus in mid-winter of any year, you’d have a high rate of infection. And, always there are some few who succumb to the infection. This flu is just a little worse.” That’s what I said.
Right, this flu virus is a pandemic — it has spread around this old globe. How foolish I was! Guilty of hubris? Me? Yes, somewhat.
In all honesty, though, some of my naysaying was mere bravado — an effort to deny how potentially lethal this virus could be.
Back in the 1950s, in my early years, I watched as infantile paralysis attacked my cousin causing her excruciating pain and confining her to a wheelchair for life. Even though the infection rendered her a paraplegic, it could not destroy her brilliance, her beauty and her infectious effervescence. She was always delightful to be around!
Fortunately, I managed to evade “polio” thanks, mostly, to an obsessive mother who essentially placed me in fulltime quarantine for my young years. (I cannot fault her. That’s what I would have done.) It was, however, a terribly boring childhood, especially for an only child. Several years later, in 1955, once the Salt vaccine was created and administered to all children, my mother lifted the quarantine.
I, even at a young age, assumed that was it — the end of pandemics. We would no longer have to worry about things like “polio” or the Spanish flu, which my great-grandma told horror tales about. Modern medicine had conquered epidemics!
Seriously, for my entire life, I assumed that my offspring and I would never endure anything even resembling a plague. Again, what hubris!
Even so, I am a worry wart, although I make efforts to curb that tendency. Yet, I fret that some folks, in their eagerness to manage the pandemic, may move too quickly — without enough caution. Opening businesses and schools too soon could ultimately amount to betting on our own brilliance versus the pandemic’s persistence. Also, it could come down to this: Do we value money more or life more?
Still, we do not want to be so cautious that we become paralyzed.
Fortunately, schooling via the internet means students can remain at home and still stay in touch with their schools. The districts my grandchildren attend — Gettysburg School District and Upper Adams — both offer their own online learning.
Of course, homeschooling — which is essentially what parents are engaged in — is difficult, and time consuming, and less effective than in-person classes. Also, most parents need to work — assuming their jobs are still available during the shutdown.
Friday, the 13th of March seems so long ago. That was the day — with a hasty forewarning — the Gettysburg schools closed their doors and sent the students home at lunchtime. That following Monday, March 16, — the day before St. Patrick’s Day — we were all quarantined. The entire state was placed in lockdown.
Time will be required to determine whether that was a brilliant move or a less than stellar move. Perhaps we should have proceeded with life as usual. Sweden stuck to its usual routine with some moderate restrictions. Oldsters, like me, and folks with asthma, diabetes or compromised immune systems were encouraged to self isolate. Masks were recommended, for everyone, but not required. Social distancing was also recommended; not required. Yes, Sweden does have a higher rate of infections and deaths than its surrounding Scandanavian neighbors who implemented full lockdowns. However, we will not be able to accurately evaluate which method worked better until about this time next year. At that point, we should be able to assess the total mortality rate for the nations that immediately implemented lockdowns and compare those to Sweden’s.
At the onset of this madness, I would have voted to go with Sweden’s plan.
However, when I considered the 34,200 U.S. deaths caused by various flu viruses that hit from October 2018 through April 2019 compared to the 167,000-plus U.S. deaths — and still counting — resulting from COVid-19 over a five-month period, I was startled.
I have come to believe that the lockdowns are a better bet. Because, that is just it! If this epidemic is as serious as the numbers indicate, we are betting on people’s lives.
I might be willing to bet on my own life, but I cannot bet on someone else’s life. Can you?
