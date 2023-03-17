The distinction of true and false questions weighed against multiple choice ones are the odds.
Even better is the fact that there is no need to flip a coin to answer the following unless your initials are J.L. or J.S.
For two years, Americans have had to endure escalating inflation not seen in decades.
Politics is about what is possible, not what is utopian.
To restore sanity to academia do not suppress speech – guarantee more of it.
America has more Marxists across college campuses than there are in Russia and China.
To those soon to be high school graduates, there is no glory in being overburdened with debt.
It would be better off for all American college students to have a mandatory course of Seinfeld episodes than Critical Race Theory.
The Biden administration would rather subsidize college degrees of little economic value rather than prepare for the increasing threats in an ever more perilous world.
Artificial intelligence presents a philosophical and practical challenge on a scale not experienced since the Enlightenment.
Biden’s federal budget wants $4.7 trillion more of your money and the best part is how it will grow the national debt by an additional $17 trillion.
The narrative has been so distorted that cannabis-use disorder is possible even when suffering from it.
Either it is fiction that insulin prices are coming down, or it is fiction that drug makers will spread the costs around, but it can’t be both.
The good news is Ukraine won the first year of the war, while the bad news is the war continues.
Biden traveled to Kiev, Ukraine, rather than East Palestine, Ohio, because of safety concerns.
Up until recently, saving aluminum cans gave you a higher yield than certificates of deposits.
Lifting the payroll tax cap may extend Social Security’s somewhat, but at the expense of economic vitality.
If the Congressional Budget Office’s latest report is correct, Social Security becomes insolvent in 2032.
A consensus among economists is that rent control achieves the opposite of its intended ambitions but remains an effective way to buy votes.
The dogma of the Christian faith are not man-made.
Faith is having conviction in what we do not see.
If you want to reduce inflation, we need to return to positive real interest rates. If inflation is 7%, 4.5% interest rates will not get it done.
The distance afforded America by two vast oceans on each coast is no longer the advantage it once was.
Objective, gender, and truth is the word trifecta the left cannot define to save their life.
Cryptocurrencies are highly speculative investments, not money.
Biden’s regulatory assault on common business practices will reduce competition and hurt low- income Americans he claims to help.
The difference between our federal government and a Mexican cartel is that the cartel does not demand that you take its drugs.
Giving youngsters advance notice of disturbing material is meant to protect them, but new research says it may only increase their anxiety.
A $850 billion defense budget and we still have issues detecting a Chinese spy balloon.
The first air-to-air kill by our newest fighter jet the $200 million F-22 was a Chinese balloon.
Another spy balloon was spotted over South America, but it is one of ours as Uncle Sam wants to know if anyone is left.
Just 27.3 million people watched the State of the Union address as it aired on every network, while 113 million watched the Super Bowl that aired only on one network.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy missed a grand opportunity for a historic laugh after the 2023 State of the Union address by not popping a balloon behind Biden.
There are three million shipwrecks scattered across the ocean floor and only a tiny number of them have been found and explored.
Believers in limited government should not support a federal digital dollar.
Meaningful employment is often taxed by overwork, overregulation, and mission drift.
The Chinese are engaged in a Cold War against the U.S., and many are finally getting it.
If you answered true for every statement, you are 100% correct. Well done. You are on top of your game and thanks for reading and that goes for you, too, J.L and J.S.
