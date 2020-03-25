The crazy things Donald Trump says with a straight face:
- Adding to the more than 16,000 lies in which he’s been caught, Trump in the beginning said the deadly coronavirus was a hoax. Then he said there were only 15 cases in the U.S. and through his good management they would soon be down to zero. He had no understanding of the threat. Within a few days, as the numbers of sick people grew, he lied and said the coronavirus was well contained and well under control and it was going to disappear, “like magic.”
- It hasn’t disappeared, of course, and tangled in a web of unpreparedness — some of which he created himself — he finally recognized the importance of appropriate viral testing and said there were more than a million test kits available and everyone could have one.
- He went to his microphone to say he had ordered half a million face masks to protect doctors, nurses, and technicians working to save the lives of stricken patients. But it turned out that it will take 18 months to fill the orders.
- Trump claimed the government has a massive number of ventilators — respirators that bring breathable air to a stricken patient’s lungs and remove waste carbon dioxide. Unfortunately, there are not nearly enough ventilators to supply the hundreds of thousands that critically ill patients need.
After all that, and much more minimizing, he suddenly came out last week and said he always knew there was a pandemic. “Nobody knew there would be a pandemic or epidemic of this proportion. Nobody has ever seen anything like this.” [23,940 cases and more than 300 deaths in America]
But, in fact, they had research showing that. Trump just wasn’t listening. His own administration had mapped out in advance what the coronavirus would do.
Last October, only four months before the virus showed up here, federal agencies and experts reported studies that had been underway since January of last year. The report revealed just how tragically underfunded, underprepared, and uncoordinated the federal government would be in a life-or-death battle with a virus for which no treatment existed.
The report found confusion all around: Federal agencies couldn’t figure out who was in charge. State officials and hospitals wouldn’t know what kind of equipment was stockpiled or available. Cities and states would take different positions on whether to close schools and other public buildings.
If Trump had only listened: As you know, deadly consequences of failures to address those warnings are now playing out across the nation. Trump continues to say he’s doing everything “perfectly,” but if so and he knew from the beginning that it was a pandemic, why was he so slow to order large scale coronavirus testing, social distancing, and school closing?
