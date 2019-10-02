Ultimately a lie, any lie, will out.
That should be a sobering thought for Donald Trump, whose more than 12,000 lies in office have put him where he is today: at the focus of an impeachment process bound to uncover the truths that he works so aggressively to cast aside.
The uncountable unchallenged lies over a lifetime of arrogance — and the millions his father gave him — imbued him with a confidence that he could get away with anything before he reached the White House — including what has become his selfish exercise of extraordinary power.
In July he told an audience: “I have the right to do whatever I want as president.”
On July 25, only a day after the former special counsel, Robert Mueller, testified before Congress about the magnitude of Russian interference in our 2016 election, its continuing menace, and the president’s efforts to obstruct the investigation, Trump demanded that a foreign nation, Ukraine, should help him and interfere in our 2020 presidential election.
On August 12 a former CIA officer who works in the White House wrote to the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, saying that, in the course of his official duties, he had received information from multiple U.S. government officials that President Trump was using the power of his office to solicit a foreign country, Ukraine, for his personal gain.
He said the interference intended to tilt next year’s election in Trump’s favor and that it included pressuring the Ukraine to investigate and smear the most likely Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, on specious and discredited charges.
The official, who is unidentified and protected under the longstanding Whistleblower law, also said that, “The President’s personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort. Attorney General William Barr appears to be involved as well.”
The Whistleblower said that Trump also dangled, in the July 25 telephone call with Ukraine’s president, $391 million in military assistance to that nation as an enticement for the Ukrainians to obey him and do what he wanted. For reasons no one could understand, Trump had recently frozen and held off that aid to Ukraine, which is defending itself against Russia,
Everything that the Whistleblower did has been correct, following exactly the tenets of the law that has, over the years, saved the government billions of dollars as a result of wrongdoing that citizens have pointed out. It may sound strange to use the word “whistleblower,” but it’s correct: it comes from the sports world and means “stop the play of the game.”
As I’ve noted over many months, Trump has repeatedly violated his oath of office, to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution. He has weakened U.S. security. He has used the presidency for his personal enrichment. In newly revealed evidence from his Oval Office meeting with Russian officials on May 10, 2017, he told the Russians that he didn’t care about Russia’s interference in our 2016 election. He has broken the law more than once. He has tried to undermine American democracy, following the prescriptions of his one-time adviser and campaign manager, the Communist sympathizer Steve Bannon, who bragged: “Vladimir Lenin [one of the founders of Russian Communism] wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too.”
In his overbearing attempt to force the interference of Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump committed a new and clearly understandable high crime as specified in the Constitution: He put his own interests above the national interest by pressuring a foreign country to damage his political rival. The New York Times says he evidently misused taxpayer money in the process. He has shown that he’s willing to do almost anything to win re-election.
The Constitution by which we live has said from the beginning that it’s illegal to solicit, accept, or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election. That doesn’t only mean statues, coins, and racehorses; the power of a foreign country to influence an election has its own terrible value, as Russia showed in 2016.
And Trump slyly and implicitly threatened to hold back the millions in military aid that Congress had set up for Ukraine’s protection, money that could mean that nation’s survival.
Congress has acted to impeach the president; that is, to indict him for his crimes.
If he manages to ride it out, as the editors of the Times said last week, “he’ll go into next year’s campaign even more convinced that he can get away with anything, and even more likely to set new precedents for Presidential wrongdoing.”
Even if you keep politics and government separate from your life, know that what President Trump did is a serious criminal offense under the Constitution. Many are trying to muddy the waters to distract us from this truth. Read the Whistleblower’s straightforward official complaint to be clear about what has happened. It’s at https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/09/26/us/politics/whistle-blower-complaint.html
