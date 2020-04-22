You never hear President Trump talk about the old folks. But, after a nightly on-air crusade by the journalist Rachel Maddow, state and local authorities have taken an interest in the perils of nursing home patients and the staff who care for them.
About a fifth of U.S. coronavirus deaths are linked to nursing facilities.
“Two months ago there were zero American deaths from coronavirus,” Rachel Maddow points out. “Last month, on March 15, there were less than 100 deaths nationwide. Today we’re over 41,000 Americans who have died. It went from less than 100 a month ago, to more than 41,000 now — and no end in sight.”
Thousands have also died of coronavirus nationwide in Veterans Administration nursing homes.
Paul Rieckhoff, founder of a watchdog group called Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, is outraged. The Department of Veterans Affairs is supposed to serve nine million veterans but hasn’t been ready to deal with the coronavirus.“The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Robert Wilkie, wasn’t seen in public for a week over Easter. He wasn’t putting anything out on Twitter or doing briefings. He’s totally AWOL.
“We know about a lot of V.A. staff and veterans in the V.A. system who have tested positive for coronavirus, but it seems like the testing numbers should be a lot higher, particularly since they are a health system directly run by the federal government. They’ve only tested about 35,000 people. I mean, there was a point where New York state was testing more daily than the entire Veterans Affairs Department had tested so far.”
In his nightly press conferences and briefings — which have sometimes lasted as long as two hours and are more campaign rally than information — Trump has shot his arrows in almost every direction seeking excuses for devastating failure to get widespread and comprehensive coronavirus testing. The blame rightly goes to his administration’s lack of preparation, delays, and poor execution.
The initial tests developed by the government’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had a technical problem — and federal officials were then too slow to find alternatives.
Scientists know that accurate testing is critical to stopping an epidemic: When one person gets a confirmed diagnosis, he or she can be put in isolation where they won’t spread the disease further. Then their contacts can be identified and put into quarantine — so that they don’t spread the virus if they’ve become infected, too. That’s particularly important for the coronavirus, which seems able to spread before people show symptoms, or when their symptoms are mild.”
After problems arose with the C.D.C.’s test, health officials could have switched to using successful tests that other countries were already using. But the Trump Administration refused to do so, because it would have required changing bureaucratic procedures.
The federal government could also have eased regulations on American hospitals and laboratories, to allow them to create and manufacture their own tests. But federal officials did not do so for weeks. A Seattle laboratory with a promising test was blocked by existing regulations and red tape while other countries ramped up much earlier and faster.
These delays meant that the United States wasted much of the first two months in its fight against the coronavirus. In January and February, China bought the world time with its aggressive action to contain the viral outbreak within its borders. The testing fiasco in the U.S., with its attendant deaths, indicates we didn’t use that time well.
On Jan. 11 — a month and a half before the first coronavirus case not linked to travel was diagnosed in the United States — Chinese scientists posted the genome of the mysterious new virus, and within a week, virus specialists in Berlin had produced the first diagnostic test for the disease. Soon after, researchers in other nations rolled out their own tests, too. By the end of February, the World Health Organization had shipped tests to nearly 60 countries. The United States was not among them.
As one of his typical sidesteps and cover-ups for failures, in a reprisal last week Trump unleashed virulent attacks on the World Health Organization and said he would cut off more than $400 million in payments to it.
He has claimed that his administration’s response has been better than that of other countries, but it isn’t true.
