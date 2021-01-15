Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.