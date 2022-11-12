When it comes to policing free speech, Democrats are experts in hypocrisy and double standards. They feign “outrage” over alleged misinformation, conspiracy theories and other repugnant speech when it hurts their side but conveniently turn a blind eye when it benefits them by weakening their political opponents.

Take the latest advertiser boycott happening at Twitter. Scores of so-called woke advertisers and cowardly corporations like food company General Mills, Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc., Volkswagen, Pfizer and other brands have halted its advertising with the social media network at the behest of activist groups since free speech enthusiast Elon Musk took over the platform.

