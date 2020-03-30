I worry. A lot. It’s something I’m really good at!
Unfortunately, living in the midst of a global pandemic, where uncertainly abounds, has made lots of people join me. Even people who don’t have as much practice as I do.
This column isn’t offering advice, or any predictions. It’s just letting you know what I’m thinking about, and letting you know you’re not alone if you’re feeling these things too.
On a daily basis I pray. I cry. I hope. I pretend for a few moments that this isn’t really happening. I cough. I panic. I put my hand on my forehead to see if I have a fever. I wash my hands. And again after I touch the doorknob. I tell my kids for the 895th time to wash theirs. To use the hand sanitizer ...
I read tons of news reports — from Gov. Wolf, from the White House, from a bunch of other newspapers, from the CDC, from the news wires — the AP, the Washington Post — the list goes on ... and admittedly from social media sites too. It can be overwhelming, but it’s important for me because I work in the media. And I’m thankful it’s deemed “essential.”
But even with all that information, this is hard. My thoughts cycle from the nation to the state to my own life. Questions still run through my mind. How safe is it really to get coffee from the drive-through? To go to the grocery store? To pump gas? Is my office safe? Is my house?
Normally we have a home where the kids’ friends are always welcome. Come in, plop on the couch. Have a snack. I feel horrible that now I’m interrogating them at the door before allowing entry. Where have you been? With how many people? Is anyone sick? Have you washed your hands 15 times today?
But besides the worry and the long list of questions, I’m also good at looking for signs of optimism and hope. One of those things trending on social media is the quote from Mr. Rogers, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
There are many in our community, but I’ll highlight just one story: A friend, Ed Boardman, who lives right up the street, got a cool idea to use Facebook to raffle off some toilet paper for charity. (Cottonelle, a good kind!) Not knowing what the response would be, he offered 16 rolls of the highly-coveted commodity as a grand prize. He proposed $2 a chance (no contact, paid through Paypal online). To sweeten the winning chances, right before the drawing, Michele Ackley kicked in 40 more rolls, giving four extra winners a chance for 10 rolls each.
In a few hours, the effort raised $2,032 for CHOP (Child Hunger Outreach Partners) and five lucky people picked up their winnings off his porch. That’s being a “helper.”
