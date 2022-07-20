“Violence breeds violence. You are not a coward if you turn and walk away.” – Martin Luther King
The success of the Civil Rights Movement is a testament to the effectiveness of nonviolent direct action by millions of Black and white Americans who fought discrimination in the 1960s. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led these courageous Americans in peaceful protests and acts of civil disobedience along with economic boycotts, in what historians say is the most effective social protest in history.
Civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King championed this approach as an alternative to armed uprisings. This non-violent movement was inspired by Dr. King’s belief in the teachings of Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi. Dr. King believed that “the Christian doctrine of love and nonviolence was one of the most potent weapons available to oppressed people in their struggle for freedom.”
Growing up in Atlanta. Dr. King lived with the evils of segregation and racism. While at Morehouse College, he studied the works of Gandhi and how he used love to force social change. Dr. King saw Gandhi’s stress on love and nonviolence as a method he could adopt to bring about social change.
Images were broadcast around the world from Birmingham, Alabama, showing police using attack dogs and fire hoses to disperse protesters. But the world also witnessed Dr. King refusing to fight back, which showed the violence was being perpetrated by the oppressors, not the oppressed. And that powerful message resonated throughout America during the entire Civil Rights Movement.
In Minneapolis, Minn., on May 26, 2020, protests and civil unrest over the death of George Floyd in the hands of police turned into large-scale demonstrations, riots and looting across America. We witnessed buildings and cars set afire as protests tuned into violent riots, looting and total chaos.
According to Pew Research, 61% of Americans supported the BLM and Antifa protests. But support for their cause quickly waned when people felt threatened in their own communities. Within months, their support dropped to 27%. They cite that their support faded rapidly when these peaceful protests turned into violence.
“Violence, even well-intentioned, always rebounds upon oneself.” – Lao Tzu
Weeks before the Supreme Court’s decision overturned Roe v. Wade, the ambiguous ruling that invented the constitutional right to abortion, pro-abortion groups have been targeting Catholic churches and community pregnancy support centers. Vandals have thrown molotov cocktails into churches and burned some to the ground, and have caused extensive damage to pro-life centers.
After an attack on a pregnancy crisis center in Wisconsin, a letter signed “Jane’s Revenge” was sent to newspapers that laid out the pro-abortion mission: “This is not a difference of opinion. We are literally fighting for our lives. We will not sit still while we are killed and forced into servitude.”
“Even if we think violence is justified, it always brings opposition to the cause.” – Omar Wasow
In 1989, Planned Parenthood’s first Black president, Faye Wattleton, founded “Planned Parenthood Legal Action Group” to fight the growing backlash against abortion in the U.S. She vowed to fight for additional access to abortion in urban communities, which has been their priority since founder Margaret Sanger announced her “Negro Project” to control and eliminate the unfit from our society.
Since SCOTUS reversed Roe V Wade, Planned Parenthood’s legal action web site is begging for donations to finance action against pro-life states and pay the legal fees for activists who engage in abortion battles with them. They vow to use whatever means possible to avenge the court’s ruling.
“No one can tell women what to do to their bodies, especially doctors and judges!” – Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Planned Parenthood led the drive to defeat the Hyde Amendment that banned federal funding for abortions in 1978. They financed the movement to amend the U.S. Constitution to make abortion a legal right. They are a supporter of abortion activists attacking pregnancy centers.
Unlike Planned Parenthood that proudly advertises their services for abortion referral, the abortion pill, medical abortion, in-clinic abortion procedures, post-abortion exams and other abortion options, “crisis pregnancy centers” support women who
choose to give birth rather than abort a living fetus.
Life pregnancy centers have spent over 50 years helping women make informed choices about pregnancies. They support women who choose to give birth rather than abort a fetus. They offer counseling and alternatives to abortion. So why does Planned Parenthood consider them such a threat to their pro-abortion mission?
Planned Parenthood is running scared due to the growing support for conservatives in the states after the takeover of Washington by progressives and new federalism. As the states reclaim states rights, they will rewrite their abortion laws, tailoring them to the needs and desires of their citizens.
“Protecting the rights of each state is the best safeguard to preserving the union.” – Robert E. Lee
Comparing the violent George Floyd protests to the Civil Rights Movement shows that nonviolent direct action does more than simply claiming the moral high ground. It delivers far superior tactical results and affirmative lasting change than random, disorganized violence and direct confrontation.
Professor Robb Willer of Stanford, who studies protest effectiveness, revealed that violent protests have become more common in recent years. “Violent tactics hinder protesters since people react negatively to violence. Protesters are actually making their opponent’s arguments more credible.”
Founded in 1942 by James Farmer, the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) was committed to nonviolence in fighting racism. They organized the “Freedom Bus Rides” and lunch counter sit-in campaigns, and were an asset to Martin Luther King until they totally changed direction in 1968.
After King’s assassination in 1968, CORE militant Floyd McKissick forced Farmer to step down as director. McKissick quickly changed the direction of the organization. He adopted a platform based on Black Power and white intimidation and that ended all credibility that CORE had for many years.
Dr. King told us, “Violence is a tool of ignorance.” Since the end of the Civil War, America has had the integrity to rationally correct her problems though peaceful demonstration and legislation rather than uncivil insurrection. This violence against those who choose life over abortion is damaging the public’s support for abortion rights and it is increasing support for those that support protecting life.
“Violence begets the very thing it seeks to destroy. Acts of violence against violence multiplies the violence, adding darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
