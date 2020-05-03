Vacantly, I stared at the blank computer screen, at a loss for a topic.
The current COVID-19 crisis provides much material. Just the daily infection rate numbers can be overwhelming. Although, I do wish that medical spokespersons and news anchors would clarify that there is a difference between infection rate and fatality rate. The fatality rate is bad enough, but too often those who are charged with providing the rest of us with the results present the numbers as though they are a part of the death rate. In reality, individuals can be infected with COVID-19 and either present with mild flu symptoms or with no symptoms at all. This situation is severe enough as is. Hyperbole is not needed. Plus, if anyone has the right to be agitated about the situation, it is the families of those who succumbed to this virus.
Likewise, reports of unemployment filings for the week do not need to be read as though the high numbers are always an extraordinary surprise.
Actually, to be fair, most reporters have stopped exclaiming over the unemployment figures and stopped comparing those figures to the Great Depression. The Depression was a result of a failed economy, not due to thriving businesses closing because of a viral quarantine. Although, we do need to be cautious about reopening businesses too soon. If, in our rush to return to normal, we lift the lockdown before the virus has been contained, that could have businesses reclosing and could set off another more severe economic downturn.
For some unfathomable reason, when all non-essential businesses were shuttered, in the middle of March, many newscasters and talking heads — some of them economic specialists — appeared stunned by the sudden increase in unemployment filings. What did they expect? Possibly those specialists and reporters were already suffering from the COVID-19 brain fog syndrome.
Naturally, the folks who recently lost their jobs filed for unemployment. Unfortunately, many are either waiting for their checks or still have not been able to complete filing for unemployment compensation. One wonders how they are managing to put food on their tables.
Years ago, I filed for unemployment. Even then, I found that the amount of phone time and the number of visits to the unemployment office were overwhelming. Do not get me wrong, everyone that I contacted — either in person or via phone — was helpful and polite. They were just overworked and seriously understaffed.
Then and now, we underfund our socio-economic support systems. We, as a nation, are not good at putting money into making certain all of our fellow citizens have access to economic help. We tend to fall back on an old saw — probably in an effort to soothe our conscience. Here’s the saying or a similar version of it: “If they’re down on their luck, they must’ve done something to deserve it. Let them pull themselves up by their own bootstraps.” That’s often capped with an exclamation and a pretend question. “I work hard for my money! Why should I share it?”
Those who pursue that line of reasoning must presume that they — themselves — will never be down on their luck. Bad luck will never strike them?
In the case of a novel virus, luck seems immaterial. However, socio-economic status does play a role. Obviously, anyone who lacked access to good healthcare might not be in the best of health. Flus and, of course, COVID-19 are more difficult for someone who is not in the best state of health to combat. Surviving becomes more uncertain.
We need to ensure that all of our population has access to affordable, quality healthcare.
Taking the responsibility of providing healthcare off the shoulders of our businesses would be a good start.
Actually, the habit of businesses providing health insurance for their employees was a product of the World War II era. President F.D. Roosevelt put a wage freeze in place during the war. Roosevelt did not want businesses engaging in a wage war, thus generating run-away inflation. You’ll recall, all able-bodied men were off fighting the war, so even with women entering the workforce, there was still a shortage of workers. Businesses, being shrewd, started offering health insurance as a way to entice workers.
Obviously, that time is past. So, removing the financial costs of healthcare insurance from businesses’ shoulders should be beneficial for those businesses. Also, employees of smaller businesses — the ones that actually cannot afford to provide insurance — would be covered through a universal healthcare plan.
Nationwide access to quality healthcare could make a difference in our population’s ability to weather future virus epidemics.
Hopefully we are never faced with another epidemic like COVID-19, but certainly, being prepared is a good idea.
