War trudges on and on and on . . . Ellsberg, the Pentagon papers, Ukraine

The recent death of Daniel Ellsberg offers an opportunity to recall what leaking The Pentagon Papers accomplished and ask what it reveals about ending a war, including the one in Ukraine. Alas, publication of this secret, political and military history of American involvement in Vietnam did not immediately end that war, then America’s longest (Afghanistan lasted five months longer).

Ellsberg, a Marine veteran and national security analyst, contributed to “Report of the Office of the Secretary of Defense Vietnam Task Force,” the official name of the report that Defense Secretary McNamara initiated in 1967. It ran 7000 pages and revealed, among much else hidden from the public: that the U.S. had expanded the war to Laos, officially neutral; that successive presidents knew winning was unlikely; and that they disregarded American casualties. Ellsberg first offered documents to Senator Fulbright and other Congressional leaders in 1969 and 1970. When they did not respond, he turned to the press in 1971. By then, countless efforts to stop the war had occurred, including: