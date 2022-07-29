Pope Francis toured Canada this week in “a penitential pilgrimage.” He’s apologizing for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s brutal “Indian Residential School” system, which lasted from 1831 until 1998. An estimated 150,000 indigenous children were taken from their families by the government and placed in distant boarding schools, forced to assimilate into the dominant white, Euro-Canadian culture. Sixty percent of these boarding schools were run by the Catholic Church. Children were prevented from speaking their native languages and compelled to embrace Christianity and a strict educational and work program intended to “civilize” them. Children suffered sexual and physical abuse; initial analysis estimates over 3,200 died at the schools; another 1,000 died after being sent home grievously ill.

The search for the remains of these children, often in unmarked and forgotten cemeteries across Canada, has accelerated in the last year, after several burial sites were identified with potentially hundreds of corpses of residential school students. This scandal has spilled over the border, provoking a long overdue assessment of the government-run Native American residential schools in the United States, where indigenous children also suffered atrocities and death during their forced assimilation.

Amy Goodman is the host of “Democracy Now!,” a daily international TV/radio news hour airing on more than 1,400 stations. She is the co-author, with Denis Moynihan and David Goodman, of the New York Times best-seller “Democracy Now!: 20 Years Covering the Movements Changing America.”