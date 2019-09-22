Hurricane Dorian flattened the Bahamas over Labor Day. Looking at scenes from the islands, I flashed back to old photographs of bombed-out towns from World War II. They looked strikingly similar.
Less than two weeks after Dorian — while workers were still organizing their rescue, recovery, and relief efforts — tropical storm Humberto slammed the same area with intense rains.
Despite the double devastation and death brought by the tropical storms, most of the islands’ survivors wish to return to their homes — or stay if they had not evacuated the area. (At last count, the category 5 hurricane killed 50 people.)
Admittedly, I admire the courage and persistence of victims of that environmental disaster.
In fact, I cannot imagine placing the lives of my family in such jeopardy. Just the danger to my family and friends of not surviving the storm would be enough to have me preaching evacuation.
Granted, it can be difficult to abandon one’s native home to the whims of the weather. Yet, due to more intense, plus more frequent, weather driven calamities, it is possible that more and more of the world’s population will be faced with the dreadful prospect of permanently surrendering their homes.
In the case of the Bahama Islands, Dorian was probably the most devastating storm to hit the islands. Even worse, was the speed with which storm Humberto followed, thus drowning the islands.
Statistics indicate an increase in the size of tropical storms over the last nearly four decades.
A storm must have winds no less than 39 mph — normally 74 mph — to be large enough to be named.
Consider the increase in the number of storms that have been sizeable enough to be awarded a name:
In the 1980s — 43 storms were named; in 1990s — 110 were named; 2000s — 151; and 2010s, so far, 149 have been named.
According to The Evening Standard, “Already this year at least seven million people have been driven from their homes by extreme weather, a symptom of accelerating climate change. According to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, ‘in today’s changing climate, mass displacement triggered by extreme weather events is becoming the norm.’”
Due to the extreme devastation these weather events have produced, many of the displaced victims will never return to their homes.
Over the past year alone, “More than 3.5 million were forced to flee in India and Bangladesh when Cyclone Fani swept across the Bay of Bengal in May. More than 1,000 were killed and around 617,000 were uprooted by Cyclone Idai when it crashed across Mozambique, Zimbabwe and their neighbours in March.” — The Evening Standard, Sept. 13.
Not only are there more storms, but since they are more intense, they are more costly.
Storm cleanup and restoration costs have increased over the past four decades. Below shows the number of storms that were one billion-plus-dollar events:
In the 1980s — 28 storms topped the one billion mark; 1990s — 52 storms required one billion-plus dollars; in 2000 — 59 storms; and, so far, in the 2010s, we are at a 111 billion-plus-dollar storm damage.
“The long-term impact of climate change on humans is hard to calibrate and quantify — yet it must now feature in social and strategic planning at a local, national and global level. Two leading central bankers, Mark Carney of the Bank of England and Christine Lagarde, now of the European Central Bank, have put climate change at or near the top of any agenda for global economists.” — The Evening Standard, Sept. 13.
What is our nation doing to help victims of climate catastrophes?
In the case of the Bahamas, the administration is not offering a helping hand. Normally, our nation provides temporary protected status, or TPS to natural disaster victims. Not this time.
Instead, “...the Trump administration has decided not to extend the (TPS) designation to Bahamas residents who were displaced by the monster storm. That means Bahamians can still travel to the U.S. temporarily if they have a travel visa, but they will not be granted work permits.” — The Grist, Sept. 13.
Wait, while I am trying to get my family together and as I am being buffeted by high winds and pounded by drenching rain, I am supposed to track down my visa. Likely, escaping alive with my family would be my top priority at that moment. I doubt that I would think of my papers or of my family’s papers.
Beyond such unconscionable treatment of our fellow humans who are victims of natural disasters, we are ignoring — at our peril — a world that is suffering from chaotic climate change.
Beyond ignoring climate chaos, the administration is actively undermining efforts to deal with the chaos.
On June 1, 2017, President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States from the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change mitigation.
In reality, our nation cannot leave the accord before Nov. 4, 2020, — four years after the Agreement came into effect for the United States. Coincidently, that is one day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Fortunately, the White House said that it will comply with the four-year exit process. Technically, until the withdrawal takes effect, our nation is obligated to honor its commitments made under the accord.
Given that the Paris Accord’s aim “...is to hold the increase of the global average temperature to well below 2° C above pre-industrial levels,” it seems imprudent of us — the world’s most powerful nation — to undermine those efforts by dropping out of the international accord.
Whether you believe in global warming or you feel it is all a hoax, there is no denying the increased frequency and ferocity of weather-related events. Warming temperatures appear to be tied to the increase in storms, fires, melting glaciers, and floods — the likes of which are inundating southeastern Texas. Even, assuming you do not believe that we humans are contributing to the increase in global temperatures, still, we need to engage in some hard-nosed examinations of the problems and use our scientific brains to find remedies.
We need to be a part of the plans for our future — plans for a global initiative to address our planet’s changing weather dynamics.
If we turn our back on the problems, it is likely that, in a couple of decades, we will be faced with massive population shifts due to loss of habitable lands. The future could bring mass, forced invasions generated by climate chaos. For that matter, we could be the people who are forced to migrate to safer ground.
Instead of persistently rebuilding the same communities after hurricanes, floods, and fires, we need to re-evaluate and to construct communities for the future. Plus, unfortunately, we may need to actually abandon some sites that have become victims of repeated weather-related catastrophes.
In the case of climate chaos, we must be a part of the solution, not a part of the problem.
To that end, we need to rejoin — actually, remain in — the Paris Climate Accord.
