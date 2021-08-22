Why, why did we leave in such a helter-skelter fashion?
Everything in Afghanistan seemed to be relatively stable.
At least, the moment did not appear to require that our military forces dart off!
Granted, we would like to have totally controlled or, even, completely eliminated that crew of young male hoodlums and the arrogant elders who led them. Unfortunately, all of their different followers looked like gang members with exceedingly pretentious attitudes.
Lt. Col. Adam Kinsinger, R- Ill., Republican representative from Illinois, said that the situation unfolding in Afghanistan was “totally avoidable” and “is heartbreaking.”
Kinsinger explained “I’m trying to keep myself calm, but I am beyond angry.”
Kinsinger went on, “When all of a sudden you hear that your strongest and most important ally is abandoning you because ‘the war can’t be won,’ well, if you’re an Afghan military soldier, you’re going to sit here and think maybe I’m just going to go back and be with my family.” “So, we told the Afghan forces that it was their fight to win, not ours. We told them we were tired of being there. We’re leaving,” Kinsinger added.
Really? Shouldn’t we have given them support as they struck out on this battle?
For that matter, shouldn’t we have given our Afghan allies and all the U.S. friendly nations fair warning before we executed such a sudden – and seemingly unplanned – departure?
Shouldn’t we – early in the stalled process of obtaining passports for Afghans who qualified for asylum – have eliminated the red tape and worked to immediately rescue those Afghan residents who – over 20 years – had risked so much to help us?
What were we thinking?
Our attitude appeared to be:
“We’re getting ourselves and our relatives outta here, the rest of you, eh! You’re on your own!”
Apparently, we are convinced that 20 years is too much time to spend helping an entire, ancient culture achieve progress.
We are blindingly oblivious to the fact that Afghanistan and its inhabitants have centuries-long histories. The Afghan people have suffered from invaders since at least the 1200s when Genghis Khan marched through with his massive army. Oh, it did not end there, no! Then, Alexander the Great stationed a few troops and supplies there. Next it was the Muslims, followed by the Mongols, then the Brits, the Soviets and finally, us.
That is not to mention that it was – for most of its history – a part of the Silk Road.
This spot of bone-dry land has been traipsed across for centuries. Perhaps, those whose families have lived there for generations have cause to avoid the rest of the world.
Plus, the nation’s major crop – bountiful fields of poppies which produce an abundance of heroin – likely leave the farmers feeling like world pariahs. Why don’t the farmers just change crops? They tried and failed.
We, as a nation, tend to be impatient. Twenty years, apparently, is too long to invest in helping a nation that can become more viable if it can rid itself of entrenched terrorist gangs and if it can ensure that half of its population – the female half – receives equal respect.
It appeared that Afghanistan was stable and – before the U.S. troop drawdown began in 2020 – the Taliban were losing. We could have stayed. Granted, the Taliban gave us their word that they would never permit any terrorist groups, such as al Qaeda, to shelter in their country. That “promise” was contingent on U.S. and NATO troops totally withdrawing from Afghanistan by 2021.
The Taliban do not have even a moderate record of sticking to their promises.
Thus, perhaps, we should have rethought our approach.
In fact, apparently, there were no U.S troop fatalities in Afghanistan over the past 18 months.
Rep. Liz Cheney -R. Wy., cited one often used campaign slogan: “It’s the notion, ‘That we’re going to end endless wars!’”
The phrase sounds so appealing. Who among us doesn’t wish for an end to war?
Cheney explained that what we call wars often – in reality – are acts to help us maintain regional calm.
Cheney continued, “...what we’re watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws from the world. Everybody who has been saying, ‘America needs to withdraw, America needs to retreat,’ ...we’re getting a devastating, catastrophic, real-time lesson in what that means.”
Indeed, the Congresswoman is right!
I am awash in sadness!
I cannot imagine how unraveled I would be if – as a woman – I lived in Kabul.
Beyond the chaos and danger wrought by our botched exit from Afghanistan, the move will absolutely erase our reputation as a staunch and reliable ally!
I can imagine these words being whispered – or, perhaps, being shouted – about the United States:
“Oh, sure, sure! The U.S. says it will support us in our fight.”
“Yeah, right, that’ll be the day!”
Even if we never hear those words, we still have abandoned the women. Those women will be lucky if they survive, but assume they do, they will live their existence as tortured, abused prisoners. Just having to wear burkas and never being allowed outside the home without a male escort must make the women feel like chattel. Add to that the total ban on any education for women – it is unimaginable.
Shouldn’t we be supporting women all around the globe -–especially in the “hell hole” created by the Taliban?
Granted, last Tuesday, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, indicated that they would uphold women’s rights.
That sounded promising until he added, “Under Sharia law.”
Really? Do the Taliban think that deal appeals to women?
Our designated reason for going into Afghanistan back in 2001 was to track down Osama bin Laden – the leader who founded the terrorist group al-Qaeda. (Al-Qaeda was cited for planning the September 11 bombing.) Of course, bin-Laden managed to escape to and hide in Pakistan.
So, yes, the Afghan women’s cause was not our motivating factor, however, shouldn’t we reconsider it. After all, if women on any portion of this old planet can be so completely bound and suppressed, then, can any of us – women or girls – really be free?
Rep. Steve Cabot defined the U.S. role in our world aptly. “I don’t think any of us necessarily want the United States to be the world’s policeman, but we do have a role to play in the world today. And we’re either going to be a leader or we’re not.
“...the administration’s actions are a “travesty” and history is repeating itself.” – Steve Cabot, R-Ohio
As much as I would like to see war banished, it is not likely to happen. While we do not want to serve as international cops, it is perilous for us to turn our back on the rest of the world. Actually, we do have that proclivity! We tried to completely avoid both WWI and WWII. Our natural tendency is to turn our backs and focus on ourselves. We need to pay heed to our country, but we should also keep a keen eye on the rest of our world and carefully evaluate any problems that seem to crop up.
We need to rethink and restructure our approach toward helping other nations that suffer rampant unrest. Naturally, we do not want to become the dictator nation of the world. However, we should be readily available to help our planet live in a reasonable form of peace.
It is not like we don’t have a history of monitoring other places in the world. Reflect on the U.S. troops who are still garrisoned in: Germany, Italy, Japan and South Korea.
Those troops serve as a tripwire. If, for example, North Korea invaded South Korea, our post there would notify our military and we could send in whatever might be needed to help resolve the situation.
So, we do have well over 50 years of experience at monitoring potential world problems. We should try applying a similar approach to Afghanistan.
