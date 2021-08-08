How can we blithely ignore the current war raging around us?
I do not understand!
It is almost like our nation’s response back in the 1930s — especially the 1930s through 1940.
Following the German invasion of the Netherlands, Belgium, and France, in 1940, Gallup polls asked “Do you think the United States should declare war on Germany and send our army and navy abroad to fight?”
The results: Those in favor of battling Germany — 7 percent; those opposed to fighting Germany — 93 percent. -Gallup, May 18-23, 1940.
“Nazi Germany defeated France within six weeks, despite the fact that France had mobilized five million men to fight. When France surrendered, the country was divided into Nazi-occupied territory in the north and Nazi-allied territory in the south”
The result: “Great Britain became the only major power at war with Nazi Germany and its collaborators.”
Gallup’s next poll asked, “Which of these two things do you think is more important for the United States to try to do, ’to keep out of war ourselves or to help England win, even at the risk of getting into the war?’”
The response: Four percent had no opinion; while 35 percent said we should help in the war effort; but a full 63 percent thought we should avoid war at all cost! -Gallup, June 27-July 3, 1940. -Data from Americans and the Holocaust Museum.
It is frightening to consider how history could have played out if our nation had not committed massive amounts of troops and arms toward the defeat of Adolph Hitler.
Without the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, it is likely our country would have clung adamantly to its isolation policy. As it was, of course, the decision was made to declare war.
Soldiers marched off when our government ordered them to do so. Thus, they went abroad to defend and, even to, die. The Greatest Generation sacrificed itself and in doing so, it saved our nation and the world!
Eighty years later, we are confronted with another great war.
It is against an enemy infinitely smaller than us. (I always thought Hitler looked like a scrawny, ill-equipped little foe. Lesson 1: Never underestimate the enemy.)
However our current opponent is so small that it is invisible to our naked eyes. (Lesson 2: Gigantic size does not ensure victory.
In this case, the virus’s microscopic proportions provide it a major advantage. We cannot see our enemy. Therefore, we’re effectively in the dark in this war.)
Plus, for the virus, each individual that it can infect adds to its potency. With each infection, it can procreate and evolve into a much more lethal fighting machine. Viruses, like COVID-19 evolve rapidly. Whereas our evolutionary improvements require centuries upon centuries for humans to develop. While those viruses can evolve to become infinitely more lethal in just a blink of our eye. Indeed, every one of us that the virus can infect, means much more ammunition for the virus. And, as two viruses meet up in a human, they can recombine and evolve into a nastier variant. Hel-lo, Delta virus! What new battle tricks do you have up your viral sleeve? The Delta is almost like a new disease — or at least an attack on a different front. It’s 80 percent more lethal than the original COVID virus. Yikes!
OK, I now have myself trembling.
Speaking of fear, I know some folks are really afraid to get vaccinated. Some worry that the vaccine has not been tested sufficiently to assure we — the shot recipients — are safe. That’s a legitimate concern. Normally it takes roughly a decade to assure vaccine safety — or at least it used to. Of course, medical research has improved and, over the past couple of decades, has effectively reduced the amount of time required for research and testing.
Despite being a latrophobic — my motto “No! Don’t send me to the doctor; send me straight to the mortician,” — yep, I’m one of those irrational sorts — however despite that, I do vehemently believe in vaccines.
I know that defies reason, but my belief is deeply seated in my childhood experiences. Infantile paralysis — polio — was crippling many of my peers. The disease left its victims anywhere from limping as they struggled to walk, to having no use of their legs at all, to total paralysis of the entire body.
We were the first of the baby boomer generation. And, our parents, at their wits’ end, imposed lockdowns on us — the kids. That was not an overreaction!
My mom kept me at home or at my grandparents in an effort to protect me during my early childhood. (I was an adult before I made it to a county fair. I mean really, that was West Virginia, in the 1950s; county fairs were ubiquitous.)
The few occasions when we did go out were to visit family.
One of my favorite cousins, who was a couple of years older than me, was confined to a wheelchair — paralysed from the waist down.
She had contracted polio at the age of 3 and had spent most of a year in Philly’s Children’s Hospital — in an iron lung.
Despite her painful and gruesome struggle with the brutally debilitating paralysis, Jan — even as a kid — was always upbeat. She was the life of any family gathering; she was a delight to be around. Her handicap never inhibited her ability to exude joy. I admired her!
I was about 9 years old when the Salk vaccine became available. Naturally, my grandmother immediately took me to get my shot. Parents immediately jammed into the school hallways to get their children vaccinated.
Schools across the state had opened during summer break to help distribute the inoculations.
Unfortunately, for many of the other diseases that plagued childhood, vaccines had not been developed, yet. As a result, my peers and I endured the discomforts of German measles, chickenpox, mumps and whooping cough. I seemed more susceptible — and intensely so — than most to the ravages of childhood’s maladies.
Naturally, when my three kids were growing up in the 1970s, I made certain they were vaccinated with every available immunization. I even got my eldest vaccinated against smallpox. That was right at the moment when the medical community stopped administering that vaccine. I was taking no chances.
Sadly, one of my favorite heroes of the Revolutionary era, had neglected to get his eldest son, Francis, immunized against smallpox. His son subsequently contracted smallpox and died at the age of 4. Benjamin Franklin forever rued the day that he decided he was just way too busy to have his entire family quarantined at their home for a full two-week period. Really, no one can deny Mr. Franklin was a consequently busy, busy man. Plus, that was before the era of Zoom or even of land-line phones that offer a way to conduct business from afar.
Smallpox was a horrific disease. On average, 3 out of every 10 people who got it died. People who survived usually had scars, which were sometimes severe and marred them for life.
“In an age when there was much disagreement among physicians, the effectiveness of vaccination brought together the medical establishment in support of a common truth. The Philadelphia Dispensary released a statement of 50 physicians, including Benjamin Rush, in 1803, that compared contracting smallpox to ‘attempting to cross a large and rapid stream by swimming, when one in six perish,’ whereas vaccination was equivalent to ‘passing over a safe bridge.’”
Data: from U.S. National Library of Medicine — NIH
The 50 physicians subsequently rendered their opinion that “everyone should be vaccinated!”
“The method of vaccination quickly gained the favor of the medical and political establishments and in 1813 President Madison signed ‘An Act to Encourage Vaccination’ that created the United States Vaccine Agency and required ‘the postal service to carry mail containing smallpox vaccine materials free of charge.’ While it would take over 150 years to finally eradicate smallpox worldwide, the early American experience intertwining medicine and public health with military and government organizations laid the groundwork for subsequent disease eradication efforts in the United States and abroad.”
Data: from U.S. National Library of Medicine — NIH
We are engaged in a war! Now we are in a struggle against an even meaner enemy than the first one we encountered in March of 2020.
My spouse characterized the Delta variant as, “...a wiley, pernicious little critter. And, this invisible foe dictates the terms of our battles.”
Indeed, we all wish that we — humans — had control over this fight, but unfortunately, we do not get to select our enemy or even our weapons, muchless determine when we will fight.
Much as it was in World War II, we — in the United States — were needed to defeat the brutal, little enemy and to ultimately help save the world.
Today, we are stuck in this battle against an invisible, vicious force that we must defeat! Ergo, we must buck up and fight it with all of our might!
We — as a nation — may well be very reluctant to join a fight, but in the end — we almost always — face the enemy!
Pat Nevada, whose opinions are her own, lives near Gettysburg.
