Every few years the climatologists inform us we’re in a changing weather pattern. Sometimes we’re affected by La Nina and sometimes we’re experiencing El Nino. What’s it mean?

As you probably heard, sings indicate heading into an El Nino pattern now. It means the Pacific jet stream that brings warm humid air from the ocean across the US has shifted south. The polar jet stream that brings cool, dry air also shifted south.

Matt Jennings is a staff writer at The Daily Review, as well as a seventh-generation farmer in LeRoy Township. He raises beef cows and crops with his family.