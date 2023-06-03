Every few years the climatologists inform us we’re in a changing weather pattern. Sometimes we’re affected by La Nina and sometimes we’re experiencing El Nino. What’s it mean?
As you probably heard, sings indicate heading into an El Nino pattern now. It means the Pacific jet stream that brings warm humid air from the ocean across the US has shifted south. The polar jet stream that brings cool, dry air also shifted south.
Of course this is all relative and a generalization on my part. The point is instead of getting humid air aimed at us our area has dry air aimed at us. So while folks south of the Mason-Dixon will be experiencing wetter than normal weather for the next 9-12 months, we’ll be seeing drier than normal weather.
For farmers and agriculturalists this means we might be in for a dryer than normal summer. That’s NOT to say we’re going to experience what happened last year, with record droughts. Still, be prepared for extended dry spells this summer.
According to NOAA though, the biggest changes will be felt in the latter half of the year.
So if Pennsylvania is experiencing El Nino patters we can expect a dryer fall and winter. That could end up being a godsend to folks trying to harvest their corn. Less chance of burying the combine in a muddy field.
For a lot of folks, a minor shift in relative humidity won’t change their day to day. For us it’s different. Keeping an eye on trends and listening to the scientists who spend their whole lives learning this stuff is what will help us maintain our livelihoods.
Matt Jennings is a staff writer at The Daily Review, as well as a seventh-generation farmer in LeRoy Township. He raises beef cows and crops with his family.
