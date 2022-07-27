“All we have is the knowledge passed on to us by our elders. But to bridge the generation gap, one needs to adapt to the new while retaining the goodness of the old.” – Sonali Bendre

From the collapse of ancient Rome to the fall of the Mayan empire, evidence from archaeology suggests there are many factors involved in the loss of civilizations. These include famine due to climate change, epidemic diseases, continual warfare, collapses of economies due to loss of trade routes, changes in political leadership, and above all, their failure to replace the aging generations.