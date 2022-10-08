It was a first-degree miscarriage of justice that could be straight out of 1917 Bolshevik Russia or 1930s Nazi Germany. Rather, this most newsworthy story in late September 2022 from suburban Bucks County, Pennsylvania received modest national coverage.

Breaking the story was the intrepid LifeSiteNews as they vanquished the nation’s longstanding mainstream media that once again fails itself and the country by burying or simply ignoring such an egregious story in order to justify the unjustifiable.