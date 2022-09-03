Once school was dismissed back in June, the U.S. Department of Education, another federal bureaucratic dinosaur that has outlived its function if it ever had one, published 700 pages of gratuitous regulations concerning Title IX.

Title IX is the civil-rights law that bans discrimination on the basis of gender in any educational program funded by the federal government. When Title IX was enacted in 1972, it was to safeguard access for women in education and said nothing about athletics. That soon changed as Title IX remedied the dearth of women’s sports teams especially on college campuses with the purpose of equalizing the field of play.