Staughton Lynd just crossed over, barely shy of his 93rd birthday. In the world of peace and justice, this marks the passing of a major champion.

While Staughton decided as a young man that he could not take human life, in 1953 he entered the Army as a Conscientious Objector (as a member of a historic peace church) in a noncombat role.

Dr. Tom H. Hastings is Coordinator of Conflict Resolution BA/BS degree programs and certificates at Portland State University, PeaceVoice Senior Editor, and on occasion an expert witness for the defense of civil resisters in court.