Republicans will have to decide in 2024 if they want a victim as their nominee, or someone else.

The contest between Donald Trump and the rest of the field will have a number of themes depending on his adversaries — past v. future, populism v. traditional conservatism, unconventional v. conventional, and definitely, no matter what, victim v. someone who rejects the label.

