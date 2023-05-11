The most perplexing thing about President Joe Biden’s stance on the debt ceiling issue is that the staggering national debt does not seem to bother him.

In remarks Biden made the other day, he noted that the national debt has “accumulated over 200 years.” And he also noted the debt increased under President Donald Trump.

