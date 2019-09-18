President Trump has now told more than 12,000 public lies, according to counters at the Washington Post and the Pulitzer Prize-winning website Politifact; and, more and more, he is forcing the corrupt culture of his lies onto the people who touch him in any way and deep, deep into the federal government.
In Trump’s mind, the lie is more important than anything; it supersedes everything else. He can’t be wrong: his enormous ego will never acknowledge that he’s wrong. Contradict him and he strikes back out of all proportion. He feels the hurt like a stone in his shoe or a pea under his pillow. The name of Senator John McCain, the war hero, still annoys him. He would still try to prove, if he could, that the crowds at his inauguration were larger than President Barack Obama’s.
When I was young it was widely said that, except for the Farmers Almanac, only a fool would predict the weather. That was a long time ago, obviously, and the science of meteorological forecasting has shot forward over those years like a high-atmospheric weather rocket. We see the paths of storm clouds and hurricanes on our nightly news.
During the approach of Hurricane Dorian, we could see it moving through the Bahamas, then along the east coast of Florida, then past Cape Hatteras, Virginia.
Along the way, as president, Trump tweeted helpfully on its direction, noting that it would strike Alabama “harder than anticipated.”
Actually it wasn’t going that way, and the National Weather Service in Birmingham quickly pointed that out, saying, “Alabama will NOT see any impacts from Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane Dorian will be felt across Alabama.”
With the pebble sticking in his craw, Trump had to prove he wasn’t wrong. After gnawing the bone a few days, he produced a large map of the hurricane’s path, to which he had added an extra bump on Alabama.
Everybody but my sainted Aunt Amanda recognized that Trump had faked the map to make himself look right. To get away with it, he dragged out his Commerce Secretary, the wildly unbelievable Wilbur Ross, and told him to beat up the guys over top of the Weather Service, and do it pronto.
The home of the Weather Service is in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAH), which is part of the Commerce Department. Wilbur Ross dutifully sent a lightning bolt to NOAH’s top men threatening to fire them unless they crawled. By the end of the day, the NOAH guys did what they were told.
Tyrants can lie and force everyone to believe them — or, in groveling fear of their lives and careers, to act as if they believe. Our founding fathers, having lived under a king, understood that completely.
The NOAH officials slipped an unsigned sheet under the door, crawling back on the Weather Service judgment that Alabama had not been at risk. No one believed them, of course.
The furor over Trump’s false storm prediction, and all that, has evolved from a momentary embarrassment into a sustained political liability — no longer only a question of a president unable to admit his mistake, but now a White House wrongfully willing to pressure scientists to validate it.
Wilbur Ross was the same man who had tried, earlier this year at Trump’s direction, to slip a racist question onto next year’s census. In June the Supreme Court found that Ross had lied and given a false reason for wanting the question on the census. Through intimidation, the extra census question would have prevented more than six million people from being counted.
The devil has many tools, my mother told me, but a lie is the handle that fits them all.
Ross’s threat to fire the NOAH guys only underscores how deeply Trump’s lies are affecting the federal government. Ask the scientists and others at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Also in June, Trump’s hachetmen picked up their chainsaws and forced the Agriculture Department to relocate two of its research agencies, the Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, from Washington to Kansas City. Trump didn’t like the honest information that the two agencies and their employees were putting out.
The investigations carried out by these agencies have long underpinned the decisions that Congress and farmers make. They have key roles in providing the data essential for reliable policy-making.
The Economic Research Service’s work has upset the White House because it has illustrated the bad effects of Trump’s trade wars and revealed that small farmers were not helped much by the 2017 Republican tax overhaul.
So Trumpsters gave the two agencies’ employees a month to move the 1,071 miles to Kansas City, or be fired on the spot. The offer-they-couldn’t-refuse gutted the USDA’s science and research abilities: 145 men and women uprooted their families on short notice and went to Kansas City; but 250 others among the top analysts quit or were fired.
That brain drain cut the legs out from under the USDA’s effectiveness. As the Trump Administration continues its aggressive war on science and scientists, there are plenty more examples, on water, air, and everywhere in which — favoring lies over truth — the “No-Nothings” are stifling independent and objective research and pushing qualified men and women out of the federal government.
And it’s our loss. They were working for us.
