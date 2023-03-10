March 8, International Women’s Day, arrived not a day too soon, as women, half the world’s human population, still endure varying degrees of oppression, violence, inequality and discrimination. This day’s living history is steeped in struggle and celebration, a day when women protest with courage and tenacity. From the Taliban to Texas, men wield words and weapons to subjugate women. Solidarity and action, to protect and liberate women, are needed now more than ever.

Systemic oppression of women may be worst in Afghanistan. Richard Bennett, the U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, calls the Taliban’s treatment of women “tantamount to gender apartheid.” In an update to the U.N. Human Rights Council on March 6, Bennett said: “The Taliban’s intentional and calculated policy is to repudiate the human rights of women and girls and to erase them from public life ... Authorities can be held accountable.”

