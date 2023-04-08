Maresca

G. Maresca

As Easter Sunday dawns on post-Christian America, liberty, and world peace are confronted on a daily basis unlike anything seen since World War II. Does anyone seriously trust a political party that believes in multiple genders can cope with threats from such hostile states?

We now celebrate drag queen children’s story hour at your local library and allow after school Satan clubs in some public schools. The Satanic Temple is planning a “weekend of blasphemy” at the Boston Marriott Copley Place at the end of the month. It is easier to have your son’s testicles removed than to discipline your dog. All of this was unthinkable a decade ago but has since devolved into the “new normal” where the murder of millions in the womb is women’s healthcare and where gender transition mutilation surgery of children is sexual freedom.