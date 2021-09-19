Are you weary? I most assuredly am!
Alternating between feeling blue — that’s just plain ‘ole down in the dumps — or enduring my Nervous Nellie trembles, I am a mess!
My greatest concerns are six of our 10 grandkids who are not yet old enough to be vaccinated against the Coronavirus. With the vicious Delta virus, now, on the loose, how can we ensure their safety?
I am beginning to experience moments when I want to yell at — oh, I don’t know — our leaders! Some of our leaders that is!
Many of our elected officials are trying their level best to guide us through this pandemic — to finally defeat this invisible and nearly invincible enemy. It’s bad enough that we have an epidemic — which is defined as “...an outbreak where there is a sudden increase in cases.” Of course, a pan-demic — worldwide — is slightly more overwhelming.
However, a certain portion of our elected leaders have spent the last 19 months in vehement denial.
It makes sense that our leaders want to reassure us, but please do not mislead us!
As much as we would all like to be told that this virus is just like a normal seasonal flu, it has not proven to be true. As of Friday, Sept. 10, the United States had recorded more than 40.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 655,800 deaths.” — data from Johns Hopkins University.
Do you recall back when Covid-19 was first detected in Washington state on Jan. 19, 2020? Fortunately, the 35-year-old male victim of the virus, who had just returned from a trip to China, survived.
By mid-March, all 50 states, the District of Columbia, New York City, and four U.S. territories had reported cases of COVID-19.
Although, throughout that February, the President repeatedly reassured us that “...you may ask about the coronavirus which is very well under control in our country.”
Sometimes he added, “We have very few people with it, and the people that have it are … getting better. They’re all getting better. … As far as what we’re doing with the new virus, I think that we’re doing a great job.”
Throughout that February and into March, the then president kept telling us that everything was OK. And that, the plague would “... magically disappear.”
Finally on March 17, 2020 (St. Patrick’s Day) President Trump spoke and, according to Politico, “...insisted that he had never underestimated or underappreciated the seriousness of coronavirus. But for two months, he and some members of his administration downplayed the global threat even as world events and government and outside experts made clear that the health and economic impacts of this disease would be dire.” -Politico, March, 17, 2020.
Actually, it feels like we are experiencing that proverbial “Groundhog Day” syndrome. You may recall the 1993 movie starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell who were trapped in reliving the same day repeatedly.
Yet, governors throughout our great nation keep reassuring us, even now.
“Everything will be just hunky dory,” they say or words similar.
Where have we heard that before? Ah right, back in the spring of 2020.
Some elected officials were assuring us, “The virus is nothing to worry about!”
Some of us questioned, “Gee, so, why are so many people still getting sick and dying?”
A: “Well, ah, uh, it’s just that they’re not vaccinated.”
Q: “Oh, do you mean the vaccine is not a fraud?”
Q: “Then, does it have a microchip for tracking us or something to alter our DNA?”
Usually, at that point in the conversation, whichever governor is being grilled, moves to how well prepared that state’s hospitals are — in the event of an emergency. Or, the governor may focus — like a raygun — on how it is wrong for the federal government to tell folks what they must do with their bodies.
There is a case to be argued. It is true, we do not want to cede control to a government that is dictatorial. However, there are plenty of precedents for government mandates — yes, including federal mandates.
If you join any arm of the U.S. military you will be required to receive an entire list of vaccines.
In fact, let’s reflect on the military. Think about World War I, World War II, and Vietnam. During those war years, all males, — when they turned 18 years old — received a birthday letter that said “Greetings! You will report for an induction physical.”
Yes, that was Uncle Sam’s way of telling young men that it was time to step up and serve their country. They were drafted. It was a mandate. Either obey or go to jail! Young men had to show up with the potential goal of going off to battle.
Gee, the Federal government mandated its citizens go off to either shoot at other humans, or to be shot at. Dangerous, perhaps?
However, the current shot that this administration is mandating will save lives. Unlike shipping men and women off to battle, the COVID-19 vaccine will not get them killed, in fact just the opposite.
Whereas, not getting the COVID shot can be deadly for those who reject it.
Please explain to me, why isn’t everyone who is eligible for the vaccine not rushing off to get the free shots? By the way, I am a sniffling crybaby when it comes to pain or even the perception of possible pain. The shots’ prick weren’t even noticeable.
By getting the vaccination, not only do you help ensure that you will not become seriously ill — and perish the thought — possibly die, but you also help protect all of those kiddies 11 and younger who don’t have access to the shots yet.
Still, I take extra precautions. Since I doubt that everybody is going to run right out and get the shots, I still wear a mask.
Yes, masks do help protect. Weren’t we all taught to sneeze into our sleeves just to suppress the spray of our spittle? Didn’t that seem to help suppress the spread of colds and flus?
Also, can you imagine being in the operating room with a crowd of nurses and a couple of surgeons — all maskless?
Yikes! The image makes me jittery. What foul disease might one of them impart to me?
At moments, I feel as though I am on the verge of a vitriolic tirade. I have to suppress a volatile urge to yell at any leaders — governors, senators, congressmen — who are so power greedy that they use fear — of the vaccine — as a way to gain votes!
How can these politicians tell their constituents that getting protection against a vicious enemy — in this case the Delta virus — restricts their freedoms?
How can these politicians portray this fight to beat a virus that is killing us as a power grab?
It is a political ploy. It is — at the heart of the issue — a lie!
I have watched governors, such as Ron DeSantis who has banned mask mandates in Florida schools; Greg Abbott, who is suing six Texas schools for issuing mask mandates; South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, who announced his plans to ”...fight anyone issuing virus-fighting mandates to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.”
Sure, protect the right to refuse protection from death.
Do you wonder how well that will work out? What happens if the worst happens? What happens if someone who refuses the vaccine falls ill and dies?
What, then, has Gov. McMaster protected?
Watching Chris Wallace interview Gov. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska was disconcerting. The Governor is committed to fighting against any mandates. Yet, Gov. Ricketts squirmed as he tried to explain that the vaccine works but that doesn’t mean anybody has to take it.
The Governor did admit that since the vaccine works it is wise to take it, but…
Gee, who wants to be wise?
Not all of our leaders are intent on misleading us. There are many who are struggling to fight against the COVID virus.
One in particular, I recommend.
Listen to Jim Justice, Republican governor of West Virginia.
OK, yes, I am partial to folks from my native state, but it is undeniable that the governor there is wise.
Justice: “With the number of COVID-related hospitalizations and ICU patients in WV at their highest points yet – and still climbing – I am pleading for more West Virginians to get vaccinated.
“When you turn your back and say, ‘Nope, I’m not doing that,’ all you’re doing is entering the death drawing.”
He added: “If I knew for certain that there was going to be eight or nine people die by next Tuesday, and I could be one of them if I don’t take the vaccine!? What in the world do you think I would do? I mean, I would run over top of somebody. Because I don’t want to take a chance when the wheels spin — ” Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia, Sept. 9.
Pat Nevada, whose opinions are her own, lives near Gettysburg.
