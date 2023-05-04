With the imminent demise of Title 42, which led to the automatic expulsion of many seeking asylum in the United States, scary stories about an “immigration surge” and “border crisis” are reliably back in the news. Politicians have mostly taken this opportunity to fearmonger about how our country will soon be overrun with “illegals.” Rather than stoking panic, they should find ways to match the overwhelming need for workers in nearly every field at home to the overwhelming demand for entry from people who live abroad.

Because right now there are least three major challenges that a revamped immigration system could help solve. All three require increasing legal immigration, rather than curbing it.