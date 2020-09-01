I’ve listened to comments and read commentaries about what’s going on with the U.S. Postal Service. This institution and all who depend on the mail system are caught up in a political spat. On one side there’s a newly appointed postmaster general who has made some controversial decisions. On another side are the dedicated employees who will personally experience the effects of decisions made. And then there’s a country full of Americans who depend on receiving mail.
I’ve been impressed with how our postal service works. And, also with the integrity of those who get our mail to us. One of the talking points that is argued is late delivery of prescription medications. I’ve seen and heard evidence that delays are, in fact, occurring. Individuals who receive mail order medicine present at our pharmacy because their mail package was delayed (for various reasons). We are asked to help them through until it arrives “in the mail.”
Something is not right and I need to say something!
I read the editorials in which Arden Tewksbury describes how corporate America and government control the local farming industry. The same is true of the industry of the local community pharmacy. Insurances, health systems and even employers incentivize or force individuals to receive prescriptions by mail rather than have the ability to receive prescription serve at a local pharmacy of their choice. This hurts local communities. Although some may prefer to receive mail order everyone deserves the right to choose their pharmacy provider.
A big reason mail order pharmacy has been allowed to grow needs some explanation. If you follow the money you find that there exists between the employer/sponsor, the pharmacy and the patient a middleman called a pharmacy benefit manager. Many, if not most times, the PBM owns the mail order pharmacy. The PBM claims they are saving money on prescriptions. But, year after year, costs go up! Premiums are higher, co-pays and deductibles are higher. But PBMs continue to make increasing profits. They also control what pharmacies are paid and they benefit financially from rebates from pharmaceutical manufacturers. PBMs increase costs to the pharmacy, the patient and the payers to benefit their bottom line.
So the question is: Where are the savings? Answer: in the pickets of PBMs. We need transparency and fairness in the pharmacy business. This will enable local pharmacies to compete fairly. This will also give everyone the choice to support a local business by receiving your medicine on time always. The post office employees do a great job, but so do we – your local pharmacy.
We know you have choices. Thanks for choosing us!
