In November, I was re-elected to a third term to represent Pennsylvania’s new and expanded 9th Congressional District.

“The new Pa-9th” my team and I will represent and work for continues to include Lebanon, Schuylkill, Northumberland, Columbia, Montour counties as well as parts of Berks and Luzerne and now also includes all of Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties in their entirety, as well half of Lycoming County including Williamsport. The district is large, larger than the state of Connecticut, and my team and I are looking forward to thoroughly serving each county in a highly responsive manner. Our commitment, in fact the pillars of our office, are to provide outstanding constituent services, great communication, effective legislation, and excellent project management, which builds our communities and our relationships.