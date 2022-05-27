Partisan finger-pointing continues to swirl in Washington, and yet many in Congress continue to miss the point.
Americans across the country have contended with a growing cost-of-living crisis as prices for everyday goods and commodities have risen across the board. This can be seen no clearer than through our nation’s gas prices, as many states — including Pennsylvania — have seen the average price for a gallon of gas soar to nearly $5. Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of gasoline is about double what it was before Joe Biden took office, severely hurting America’s families.
In a bid to gain clarity on this situation, executives from America’s six largest oil and gas companies appeared before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing, where many Democrats sought to pin the blame on these producers for sky-high gas prices.
The hearing seemed to be more of a theatrical partisan performance for the media and rather than addressing the real issues, left many questions about our nation’s energy independence unanswered. One thing that is certain though — despite what Democrats allege, the pain at the pump has long been coming thanks to the policy missteps made by the White House and other federal officials when it comes to energy production.
When President Biden first arrived in office, he immediately signed a series of executive orders. One of these was to ban all future lease sales for oil and gas drilling on federal lands, an ill-fated mistake that was deemed necessary as part of his climate agenda. While it was later overturned by a federal judge, the effects of this leasing ban continue to be a factor and have cost the U.S. our status as a net-energy exporter.
The administration also halted drilling exploration in rural parts of Alaska rich in natural resources and canceled critical energy infrastructure like the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have provided a reliable and abundant source of energy from our neighbors in Canada.
And despite what the administration claims, actions that reduce domestic production do not help things from an environmental perspective either. The U.S. energy industry follows arguably the strictest environmental regulations in the world, but when domestic production is reduced, it means that the U.S., as well as other countries across the globe, are forced to get their energy from producers with less stringent environmental standards. We cannot hope to achieve a cleaner energy future with bad actors like Venezuela and Iran leading the way.
However, that has become all the more likely after these policy mistakes. The fact that Democrats are now calling for more domestic energy production after doing all they can to stymie our nation’s energy industry should not be lost on anyone. Just a few months ago, many of these same executives who appeared at this hearing also spoke at a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on climate misinformation. Democrats on that panel urged American producers to reduce production in a bid to hit net-zero emissions by 2050.
They can’t have it both ways.
Given the critical role that energy production plays in Pennsylvania’s economy, I hope the Democrats in our federal delegation like Senator Bob Casey and Representatives Conor Lamb and Matt Cartwright will start sticking up for America’s oil and gas industry and the nearly 500,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the sector. They cannot allow those in their own party to continue to scapegoat American energy producers for things that are out of their control.
Instead, President Biden and the Democrats must face the facts and realize that we are in this mess because of their actions, not despite them.
