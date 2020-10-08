Bradford County lost a very special community supporter.
W. Marshall Dawsey. Marshall believed in the spirit of giving back to his community. He served on numerous other boards in addition to the United Way, providing us with an exemplary model for what is necessary in building the spirit of a cooperative population. He mentored us well with his soft-spoken words that guided us onward. His presence on Main Street, as he proceeded back and forth from the courthouse to his law office, gave many people a chance to converse with him, often finding channels through the United Way to assist them when necessary.
Marshall was one of the original founding board of directors of the Central Bradford County United Way, which formed in 1977. Marshall helped draft the original Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws. Marshall helped form the Allocations Committee, and he led the committee for many, many years. Marshall helped the Central Bradford County United Way merge with the Valley United Way in 2006 to become the United Way of Bradford County. Marshall’s extensive leadership with United Way was inspirational to everyone who knew him. His leadership on the Allocations Committee impacting many in our vast County. Serving as a Board of Director from 1977-2010 – an impressive 33 years – made a tremendous impact. His United Way interests continued for many years as he found ways to give to those in need. Additionally, Marshall was a Leadership Donor since the United Way inception.
The United Way of Bradford County has lost of one of its outstanding members but the role Marshall played in moving the organization to its present, effective, successful state will long be remembered by all of us who had the privilege of knowing him. W. Marshall Dawsey will be deeply missed. United Way, partners, individuals, families and organizations have benefitted from Marshall’s involvement, and are deeply indebted for his amazing generosity.
W. Marshall Dawsey will remain in our hearts forever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.