Needless to say, 2020 was a tough year for all of us, but the COVID pandemic still continues to cast a shadow over all of our communities around Pennsylvania and the nation.
We cannot forget our seniors and caregivers who are still dealing with the effects of COVID; those treating the most vulnerable of our population, seniors in social isolation and economic uncertainty have taken its toll. Sadly, we have reached the 500,000 COVID death toll mark. A grim reminder of the human impacts of this virus.
As a former a state representative from Tioga County, I could not be prouder of the community I call home and how people have resiliently responded. Yet the more then 2 million seniors living in senior living and assisted living communities across the country are still extremely vulnerable. As costs for PPE, rapid-testing and health care has risen steadily, many of these facilities where our fathers, mothers, and grandparents live are on the brink of closure.
These communities are different from nursing homes, and have not received anywhere near the amount of federal funding and support that nursing homes have received. According to Argentum, the nation’s largest national association representing senior assisted living facilities, over half of assisted living providers are operating at a loss. 56% say they will not be able to remain open for another year without help.
Additional funding is critical to offset the rising costs of testing, vaccine administration, PPE, staffing and other costs that grow by the day. The CARES Act established the Provider Relief Fund to help healthcare providers on the front lines of the battle against COVID virus. Yet only 1.7% of the total funding goes towards assisted living facilities that are home to thousands of our most vulnerable family and friends.
This worries me, as I am sure it does for you. My hope is that our representatives in Congress will fight for targeted funding to assisted living communities in the American Rescue Plan legislation that is currently being debated in Washington. The fight against COVID is not over, but with vaccines and better testing there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel. In the meantime, let’s stop the impending closures of senior living communities by getting them the sufficient funding they need.
