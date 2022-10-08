Abundant, reliable, environmentally friendly, economically boosting energy that also enhances our national security and stabilizes the global marketplace. Sounds like a dream, right? But in fact, it’s a reality that is closer than many realize. You don’t have to look farther than the ground under your feet to find the answer in the form of Pennsylvania’s rich natural gas. The Commonwealth’s prolific natural gas reserves have cemented the state’s role as a global energy leader, as Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation in overall production. Here in Bradford County, we have seen the positives that the industry has brought. As noted on our county website, as the most drilled county in the state, natural gas has attracted national and international investment. But no matter how much natural gas we have at our disposal, it doesn’t benefit anyone if delays in permitting hold up production or stop it from getting to market.
You know the current system is broken when due to permitting delays and lack of pipeline infrastructure results in regions of our country importing natural gas from foreign sources rather than from a neighboring state. But that’s exactly what’s happening. Due to moratoriums on pipeline development in New York and the pausing of pipeline buildout, it is next to impossible to get natural gas from Pennsylvania to New England states. This is why you could see large Russian tanker boats pulling into Boston Harbor to offload natural gas in years past. It doesn’t make any logical sense to place such a reliance on foreign energy sources when there are such vast resources at our fingertips. Just look at the effect Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has on European energy markets. As Europe’s main natural gas supplier, Russia’s energy resources have given the country a unique power over the global marketplace with an ability to cut off energy supplies to European countries. The more problems we have producing natural gas and getting it to market, the more powerful international energy producers like Russia become. That example alone is reason enough to decrease our reliance on foreign sources to meet our country’s energy needs.
