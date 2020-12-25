As the year 2020 comes to an end, I wanted to take some time and give an end-of-the-year report to the community.
When I took office on Jan. 6, I had no idea of the challenges that 2020 would bring to the world in general and the criminal justice system in particular. Despite the pandemic, my office has handled 973 criminal complaints as of Dec. 21. I have personally been involved in every single one. We have also had 72 juvenile cases, 12 summary appeals, 41 PFA contempt hearings, and 29 appeals to higher courts. All in all, it has been a busy year.
The biggest challenge has been conducting jury trials. Several times jury trials have been postponed by the Court due to the pandemic. When jury trials have gone forward, the process has been completely different due to social distancing requirements. I wish to thank the Court Administration department and the Court for making adjustments so that we could proceed with trials.
In 2020, we have implemented many things to improve Bradford County. By far, the most significant achievement was creating and implementing the very popular Local Drug Task Force headed by our stellar team of two new county detectives. At the beginning of the year, we changed the way we conduct preliminary hearings, saving police officers countless tedious hours of wasted time waiting around in a courtroom and saving thousands of taxpayer dollars.
At the end of the summer, we had a well-attended and well-received program in which we brought up a gentleman from Harrisburg to train state and local police about the dangers of the outlaw motorcycle gangs. In the fall, we implemented new programs such as the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative and the Suspended License Program in an effort to relieve some of the pressure from the criminal justice system.
Throughout the year, we have become more vigilant about holding people accountable for bail violations and shifted the burden to bail bondsman to track offenders down, saving the police the effort.
In everything we have done, we have sought justice for the citizens of Bradford County, being tough when necessary and merciful when appropriate. In short, we have accomplished much this year. It has been a team effort. I am looking forward to seeing all the great things we will accomplish for Bradford County during the next three years and beyond.
The one disappointment I have had is my inability to bring an anti-drug presentation into the schools in 2020. In February, I began preparing a program in conjunction with the coroner’s office and the sheriff’s office, but then the pandemic hit. I am still working on the project and will work on bringing that into the schools when we are allowed to do so.
People ask me all the time whether being the District Attorney is what I expected. For the most part, except for the pandemic disruption, the job has been very much what I expected. Thankfully, we have had no first-degree murders this year and that was somewhat unexpected. I also did not expect the level of sustained personal attacks which I have been subjected to by people who are still not happy with the outcome of the election. Conversely, I have been blessed and encouraged by the enthusiastic support of people whom I have never met and well as friends and family members. I simply want to do a good job and seek justice for the citizens of Bradford County.
As we look forward to the year 2021, I promise to continue to fight to keep businesses open and shut down drug dealers. We are going to work to keep our communities safe and protect our children. We are going to continue to stand up for what is right, despite attacks from corrupt politicians, criminals, and those looking to reverse our progress. Thank you for electing me to this position where I work hard to represent you, The People. I wish everyone in Bradford County a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
