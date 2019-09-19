Parental rights are unprotected in PA state law. Religious freedom, free speech, freedom from unreasonable searches are among the rights listed in the Bill of Rights, But parental rights are understood by the courts only as implied rights, thus they are subject to personal inference and reasoning, leaving them insecure and prone to manipulation. Parental rights need to be secured in black and white, as a statute in PA.
The vast majority of children, 83%, placed in foster care are removed from their homes due to mere suspicion of abuse or neglect, but are later proven to be have been unsubstantiated, meaning the parents were innocent of abuse or neglect. But, harm to the children was done. Children expect to wake up in their homes, and removal harms them. Studies show that placing a child in foster care can be more traumatic than the suspected danger in the home.
A parental rights statute in Pennsylvania would protect the right of children to be raised and guided by parents who love them, not by bureaucrats or judges, who do not know them. It would not create any new rights or standards, but would take the right currently protected under case law and place it under the shelter of statutory law, safe from possible manipulation and erosion in the courts. Ideally, it would have an impact before the child is removed from the home. It would not keep the state from dealing appropriately with cases of actual abuse or criminal neglect. A parental rights statute would not shield child abusers, but help filter out parents who are not abusive, including those who may reasonably disagree with a doctor’s opinion.
Why the tendency to assume guilt and first remove children from their homes? Why not treat parents as innocent until proven guilty, respect their due process rights, and require proof of abuse before the child is removed? Since neglect is often confused with poverty, why not use the available resources to provide assistance to a struggling family instead of removing the children? Why trust the unchecked discretion of investigators, judges and lawyers to use their own possibly biased judgment? Protecting and respecting parental rights in law would serve as a limitation on unchecked discretion.
Every human being has unalienable, God-given rights, including the right to direct the care of our children. Parental rights are implied in case law. But, on what basis are the courts obligated to defend implied rights? Implied parental rights are not sufficiently protected. Supreme Court Justice Scalia said parental rights are among the unalienable rights listed in the Declaration of Independence. But, he said, parents have no rights that judges can protect because to have protected rights, they must be listed in the black and white of the Constitution, or in statutory law. Why not take the parental rights currently implied in jurisprudence, and place them under the shelter of statutory law, via HB 508, the Parental Rights Protection Act, sponsored by representative Jim Cox, where they will be safe from manipulation and further erosion? Why not place the burden of proof on government rather than the parents and oblige government to defend parental rights.
A Zogby poll in 2010 revealed that 93.6% of Americans agree: “In general, parents have the constitutional right to make decisions for their children without government interference unless there is proof of abuse or neglect.” Parental rights is an all-American issue that can unite the state and even the country. A Parental Rights statute in Pennsylvania will establish the fundamental right of all parents to direct the care of our children, resulting in fewer cases of wrongful removal. Pennsylvania children would be protected. No harm done.
